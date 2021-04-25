‘Give it up’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans left frustrated with key figure’s comments on survival chances

Sheffield Wednesday’s survival chances were dealt a significant blow on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 3-1 by Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Yannick Bolasie, Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore were all on the scoresheet for Neil Warnock’s side on the day, with Josh Windass scoring the only goal for the Owls.

That defeat means that Sheffield Wednesday remain 23rd in the Championship table, but find themselves four points adrift of safety, with just two matches remaining this season.

Speaking in a recent post-match press conference, Darren Moore’s assistant Jamie Smith felt as though his side still have a chance of avoiding relegation this term.

“We still have a chance, it is still possible and we have to keep going.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Smith’s recent comments, after they were well-beaten by Boro at the Riverside.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

At what point do the final 2 games of the season become must win games?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Gareth Niblett (@G_Nibs) April 24, 2021

Hard to keep going when we’ve barely started #SWFC — chris mason (@chrisma5on) April 24, 2021

We know what they need to do, they just not bothered, at all. — James Scott (@james12scott) April 24, 2021

Not with those tactics or players!! Pathetic — Sir Clint 😇🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸🦉 (@WACAW1867) April 24, 2021

No we don’t and don’t deserve it either — Hirsty (@Deeowl) April 24, 2021

Just give it up, we have, seems the players have. — Wayne Jackson (@waynejackson84) April 24, 2021

It's the hope that kills you — ged (@gedspears) April 24, 2021

About the same chance of me winning the lottery without buying a ticket 😢 — David Corbett (@davidcorbett74) April 24, 2021

But we never take our “chances”!!! — Tinlegs2⃣ (@Rich_Ironside) April 24, 2021