‘Give it up’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans left frustrated with key figure’s comments on survival chances

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s survival chances were dealt a significant blow on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 3-1 by Middlesbrough at the Riverside. 

Yannick Bolasie, Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore were all on the scoresheet for Neil Warnock’s side on the day, with Josh Windass scoring the only goal for the Owls.

That defeat means that Sheffield Wednesday remain 23rd in the Championship table, but find themselves four points adrift of safety, with just two matches remaining this season.

Can you score more than 80% on this Sheffield Wednesday quiz?

1 of 20

What year were the club founded?

Speaking in a recent post-match press conference, Darren Moore’s assistant Jamie Smith felt as though his side still have a chance of avoiding relegation this term.

“We still have a chance, it is still possible and we have to keep going.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Smith’s recent comments, after they were well-beaten by Boro at the Riverside.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

