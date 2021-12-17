‘Give it a rest’ – Strong verdict issued on Derby County boss Wayne Rooney

Simon Jordan has labelled Derby County boss Wayne Rooney “a minnow in management terms” amid recent links to the Everton Job.

A report earlier in the week suggested that Rooney was on the Toffees’ radar should they need a replacement for Rafa Benitez and that unofficial lines of communication had been established between the 36-year-old and his former club.

The Derby boss has since reiterated his commitment to the Pride Park outfit and rubbished claims he’s been in contact with Everton but that hasn’t stopped Jordan taking aim at the former England captain on talkSPORT.

On the prospect of Rooney taking charge at Goodison Park, he said: “Give it a rest. Come on!

“This is a grown-up football club. It may not behave that way sometimes under Moshiri’s ownership because it doesn’t have financial control, it doesn’t have a youth development policy, it doesn’t have any achievement on the pitch, and it sure doesn’t employ any managers that are bringing any success.

“But come on now, that is the blind leading the blind.”

Jordan continued: “This is a big boy’s job, he’s not a big boy in management terms, he’s a minnow. He’s learning his trade at Derby. He’s a management minnow.

“It cannot possibly be a serious notion that Wayne Rooney is capable of managing Everton.”

Rooney came through the North West club’s academy and returned to captain the Toffees in the twilight of his career.

Since departing Goodison Park, he’s stepped into management at Derby and has received plaudits for the performances of his side this term despite the threadbare squad and off-field chaos at Pride Park.

The Verdict

While Jordan’s rant is perhaps a little harsh on Rooney, he does make some good points as it would seem a rash move to install him as Benitez’s replacement should the Spaniard go.

The former Manchester United striker has shown some promising signs during his time at Pride Park but he is less than a year into the job and given all the obstacles he’s had to deal with, it’s been hard to properly judge his ability.

Rams fans likely won’t mind Jordan’s comments because they’ll be keen to keep Rooney at the helm moving forward, particularly with relegation to League One seeming very likely.

If he can get Derby back up next season and establish them as a Championship squad, you feel links between the 36-year-old and Premier League jobs will intensify.