Birmingham City

‘Give him whatever he wants’, ‘Huge blow’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Lee Bowyer provides transfer update

Published

6 mins ago

on

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted he doesn’t think there is a possibility of extending Riley McGree’s loan beyond the start of January.

The 23-year-old has had to be patient for opportunities this season, but he has been key in recent weeks, scoring two goals in his past four games as Blues have picked up ten points.

Therefore, his influence on the team is clear to see, and some fans are hoping the Australian would be able to stay until the end of the season.

However, speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer made it clear that he doesn’t expect to have McGree after January 1, with the left-footer poised to link up with new MLS franchise Charlotte FC as they will be in pre-season.

As you would expect, this transfer update did not go down well with the Blues support, who recognise that McGree has been pivotal to the improved form in recent weeks.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


