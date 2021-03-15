‘Give him what he wants’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to reported interest in 46-y/o as Kenny Jackett replacement

A number of Portsmouth supporters have been urging the club to appoint former Barnsley and Hearts manager Daniel Stendel as the successor to Kenny Jackett after reports emerged of their interest in him.

Portsmouth made the decision to part company with Jackett following their defeat against League Two Salford City in the Papa John’s Trophy final on Saturday. While it also came after they had dropped out of the play-off places in League One following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 win against Plymouth Argyle.

The club are thought to be keen to appoint a manager quickly to replace Jackett and get their season back on track as they aim to finish in the play-offs. The club have already moved to sound out Stendel over his potential availability for the job. They are reportedly wanting him to serve as caretaker manager until the end of the current campaign.

However, the German wants the role on a more permanent basis than is being offered to him at the moment. It is reported that the move is one that is attractive for the former Barnsley manager, but that there is also interest in him from France.

Many Portsmouth fans were suggesting that the club should look to give Stendel want he wants and feel that he could be the right man to take over after what he achieved in league One with Barnsley.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

