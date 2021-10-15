‘Give him what he wants’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react as individual’s stock continues to rise

The remarkable story of Ben Brereton Diaz’s endeavours with the Chilean national team continued as the 22-year-old scored his third goal for his country against Venezuela.

A lot has been made of the newly found confidence Brereton Diaz has since the Copa America in the summer and there are no signs of it relenting. Sharing the pitch with the likes of Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez, affectionately known as ‘Big Ben’ came up with the goods in the 73rd minute.

Jean Meneses played a delightful through ball that still left a lot for Brereton Diaz to do, but the former Nottingham Forest man brushed off a defender and fired in at the near post to spark scenes of jubilation amongst the Chilean supporters.

Brereton Diaz’s meteoric rise has caught the imagination of all Football League fans and the 22-year-old has played a crucial hand in Chile keeping their World Cup qualification dream alive.

Blackburn Rovers will be without their talisman’s services this weekend against Coventry City but will continue to look on admirably at his performances. The 22-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season which could lead to some intense speculation come January.

Here, then, we take a look at the best of the reaction from Blackburn Rovers fans on Twitter…

Ben Brereton Diaz, Next President of Chile. 🇨🇱 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/pPyNz0L506 — MARCELO RETAMAL (@elantiseguido) October 15, 2021

Give him what he wants and get him to sign this contract! — BaNnO (@Banno1289) October 15, 2021

sign him to a 5 year deal now thanks — JM 🌹🇺🇸🇨🇱 (@roversusa) October 15, 2021

🤍💙 — Pete Yarnold (@Peteyarnold) October 15, 2021

New contract please, just give him whatever he wants. https://t.co/5HpWTBgzw3 — Itchy. Tasty. Acid (@Razzmound) October 15, 2021

Announce 5 year contract 🥺 https://t.co/uXLthrpkmO — jordan brooks (@JordBrooks) October 15, 2021