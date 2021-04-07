‘Give him the keys to the city’ – Many Birmingham fans wax lyrical about ‘magician’ after Brentford result

Birmingham City made it seven points from four games under Lee Bowyer by holding Brentford to a 0-0 draw last night, which has left many supporters waxing lyrical about their new boss.

Bowyer left Charlton Athletic to take charge at St Andrew’s back in March and looked to be facing something of a baptism of fire, with the Blues taking on four of the Championship top six in his first four games.

That his side has come out of that run with seven points, having picked up impressive wins over both Reading and Swansea City, is a testament to the early impact that the 44-year-old coach has had at the Midlands club.

The determination and fight shown by Birmingham in west London last night, as they not only held the Bees to a draw but created late chances to win the game, seems to have left supporters feeling positive about what the future could look like under Bowyer.

The result leaves Birmingham seven points above the bottom three, however, there is still a lot of work to do this term – particularly as 22nd-placed Rotherham United now have four games in hand.

Birmingham City quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 What year were the club founded? 1870 1875 1895 1905

There is a renewed sense of belief among Blues fans though, with many taking to Twitter after last night’s result to wax lyrical about Bowyer.

Read their reactions here:

Lee Bowyer. Give him the keys to the city. Absolutely buzzing to be back in the ground next season, whatever league we’re in, what a manager. #BCFC #KRO https://t.co/OhlfMr1lqp — Dan Starmer (@DanStarmz) April 6, 2021

Bowyer ball is exactly what this club has needed. Graft all game, if your not gonna win the ball, leave something on their player. Chase every lost cause, having pop shots outside of the area whenever there is an opening. Could of easily snatched it at the end too.#bcfc — 🏐🌍Gergz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Gergz1875) April 6, 2021

Not just the 7 pts from 4 games but the 3 clean sheets aswel is mightily impressive, wer defending better keeping the ball better and creating more, Bowyer is working wonders all over the pitch for us, onwards to saturday #BCFC #KRO 🔵🔵 — Michael Daly (@mdaly316) April 6, 2021

Falling back in love with watching the blues play again. Thank you Lee Bowyer for this. Might not have been the prettiest tonight but so good to see players know their individual job as well as the teams end goal. #bcfc #kro — E Blizzard (@Elliot_Blizzard) April 6, 2021

Whatever happens. Thank you Lee Bowyer for giving us fans OUR Birmingham City back. — Sean Derrington (@BcfcSeanyd) April 6, 2021

Taken points from Reading, Swansea and now Brentford. 7 clear of Rotherham. What a change! Fair play Lee Bowyer, you’ve got that belief back! This time I thought we were down. Onto the next one! #KRO #BCFC — Luke Price (@Luke__P__) April 6, 2021

If you told me Bowyer is a wizard from Hogwarts, I would believe you. Magician #BCFC #KRO — 🏐🌍 (@1875_KRO) April 6, 2021

lee bowyer’s first 4 games as a blues manager : reading (6th) – W

watford (2nd) – L

swansea (4th) – W

brentford (3rd) – D with little time to work with this squad, unreal. in bowyer we trust. #bcfc — jack🃏 (@bcfcxjack) April 6, 2021