Birmingham City

‘Give him the keys to the city’ – Many Birmingham fans wax lyrical about ‘magician’ after Brentford result

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City made it seven points from four games under Lee Bowyer by holding Brentford to a 0-0 draw last night, which has left many supporters waxing lyrical about their new boss.

Bowyer left Charlton Athletic to take charge at St Andrew’s back in March and looked to be facing something of a baptism of fire, with the Blues taking on four of the Championship top six in his first four games.

That his side has come out of that run with seven points, having picked up impressive wins over both Reading and Swansea City, is a testament to the early impact that the 44-year-old coach has had at the Midlands club.

The determination and fight shown by Birmingham in west London last night, as they not only held the Bees to a draw but created late chances to win the game, seems to have left supporters feeling positive about what the future could look like under Bowyer.

The result leaves Birmingham seven points above the bottom three, however, there is still a lot of work to do this term – particularly as 22nd-placed Rotherham United now have four games in hand.

There is a renewed sense of belief among Blues fans though, with many taking to Twitter after last night’s result to wax lyrical about Bowyer.

Read their reactions here:


