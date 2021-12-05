Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Reading

‘Give him the keys to stadium’ – Plenty of Reading fans praise player for audacious moment in Hull draw

Published

1 hour ago

on

Reading drew 1-1 with in-form Hull City as Tom Holmes grabbed the plaudits for his goal. 

It was the defender’s first goal for Reading as the academy graduate put the Royals 1-0 up in the first half against Hull City.

It was a tight game at the Madejski Stadium as both looked to build upon their wins last weekend.

Holmes put Reading 1-0 on the stroke of half-time with a spectacular goal.

A corner was lifted into the box which found Josh Laurent at the back post. He then headed the ball back across goal before tom Holmes teed himself up for an eye-catching overhead kick to give Reading the lead at half-time.

It wasn’t enough to win the game however as Hull equalised in the 55th minute through Malik Wilks and the home side couldn’t find the winner.

Andy Carroll and Femi Azeez went close, but were unable to press for the winner.

It doesn’t overshadow what was a special first goal for Tom Holmes for his boyhood club and plenty of supporters took to Twitter to praise the 21-year-old for his goal and performance.

Here’s what they said.


