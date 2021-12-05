‘Give him the keys to stadium’ – Plenty of Reading fans praise player for audacious moment in Hull draw

Reading drew 1-1 with in-form Hull City as Tom Holmes grabbed the plaudits for his goal.

It was the defender’s first goal for Reading as the academy graduate put the Royals 1-0 up in the first half against Hull City.

It was a tight game at the Madejski Stadium as both looked to build upon their wins last weekend.

Holmes put Reading 1-0 on the stroke of half-time with a spectacular goal.

A corner was lifted into the box which found Josh Laurent at the back post. He then headed the ball back across goal before tom Holmes teed himself up for an eye-catching overhead kick to give Reading the lead at half-time.

It wasn’t enough to win the game however as Hull equalised in the 55th minute through Malik Wilks and the home side couldn’t find the winner.

Andy Carroll and Femi Azeez went close, but were unable to press for the winner.

It doesn’t overshadow what was a special first goal for Tom Holmes for his boyhood club and plenty of supporters took to Twitter to praise the 21-year-old for his goal and performance.

Here’s what they said.

By the way, if anyone tells me Tom Holmes isn't worth more to this #readingfc team than Liam Moore then they need their head checking. Class again today. — Courtney Friday (@cfridayjourno) December 4, 2021

That is some way to score your first goal for your boyhood club. Over the moon for Tom Holmes 🙌 #OneOfOurOwn #readingfc — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) December 4, 2021

I don't even care, give Tom Holmes the keys to the stadium. Give him the keys to the town. Tom Holmes owns it all now.#readingfc — Benjy Nurick (@BenjyNurick) December 4, 2021

What a way to score your first goal for the club you grew up supporting, take a bow Tom Holmes! #readingfc — @SelectCarLeasing-fon (@shakefon) December 4, 2021

Loved the celebration from Tom Holmes after his stupendous first Reading goal. Could see just how much it meant to him. Reading academy grad, probably dreamed of a moment like that hundreds of times growing up.#readingfc — Benjy Nurick (@BenjyNurick) December 4, 2021

VFTD @ the 45…. 1. Look, I’m in hospitality. Don’t judge me. 2. Imagine not liking Tom Holmes @BobbinsRoyale 😏😏 3. Get Alen on the ball more. @TheTilehurstEnd #readingfc — Ben Thomas (@mrblthomas) December 4, 2021

Former student Tom Holmes with his first goal for Reading in spectacular style with a bicycle kick! 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/iZZKWRIL3x — Maiden Erlegh School PE Department (@MES_PE_Dept) December 4, 2021