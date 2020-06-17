‘Give him another year’ – Plenty of Birmingham City react to recent player agreement

Birmingham City have announced that Lee Camp has signed a short-term contract extension until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Camp’s contract had been due to expire at the end of June, but due to off-the-field events delaying the restart of the season, he has put pen to paper on a new deal.

The shot-stopper has made 31 appearances for the Blues in all competitions this term, and has nailed down a starting spot in Pep Clotet’s side since the turn of the New Year.

Birmingham are struggling in the Championship though, and are winless in their last five league matches, which has seen them drop to 16th in the second tier standings.

They’ll be hoping they can get back to winning ways when they return to competitive action against promotion-chasing West Brom this weekend.

Plenty of Birmingham City fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on the news that Camp has agreed to extend his stay with the club until the end of the season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

This tweet shows how bad the club has become — Rob Scott (@robertscottbcfc) June 17, 2020

Give him a longer deal than that! We need a proper long term strategy and that requires experience as well as youth! — Michael Dupree (@Michael81258167) June 17, 2020

Ok but it's time for a 1 year extension — Sean (@BrexitTackle) June 17, 2020

2 year deal afterwards or we riot — Declan (@DecDavis_) June 17, 2020

Extend it for a year or we riot — Brxn (@Brxndinho10) June 17, 2020

why do i see a picture of a goat — Kofi Blake (@Bcfckofi14) June 17, 2020

Give him another year — T (@tkdbham1) June 17, 2020

KEEP HIM ON AFTER PLEASE — RaggedBlueBear🐻🏏 (@PepsBarmyArmy) June 17, 2020

👑 — Hayden Atkins (@BrummieHayden) June 17, 2020