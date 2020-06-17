Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Give him another year’ – Plenty of Birmingham City react to recent player agreement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have announced that Lee Camp has signed a short-term contract extension until the end of the 2019/20 season. 

Camp’s contract had been due to expire at the end of June, but due to off-the-field events delaying the restart of the season, he has put pen to paper on a new deal.

The shot-stopper has made 31 appearances for the Blues in all competitions this term, and has nailed down a starting spot in Pep Clotet’s side since the turn of the New Year.

Birmingham are struggling in the Championship though, and are winless in their last five league matches, which has seen them drop to 16th in the second tier standings.

They’ll be hoping they can get back to winning ways when they return to competitive action against promotion-chasing West Brom this weekend.

Plenty of Birmingham City fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on the news that Camp has agreed to extend his stay with the club until the end of the season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 'Give him another year' – Plenty of Birmingham City react to recent player agreement

