‘Give him a key to the city!’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as club make managerial announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

It was announced late yesterday that Mick McCarthy has signed a new contract with Cardiff City that will keep him at the South Wales club until the summer of 2023.

The former Republic of Ireland manager was installed as the Bluebirds manager in January following the dismissal of Neil Harris, and the 62-year-old has overseen seven wins and three draws in 10 matches which has seen them move into the Championship play-off places.

McCarthy has a history of getting teams out of the division having taken both Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers into the top-flight in the 2000s and guided Ipswich Town to a top-six finish on a low budget.

His assistant, Terry Connor, has also committed to a new two-year deal as the pair continue to work together and have done so throughout his time at Wolves and Ipswich.

After being let go by Suffolk side in 2018, McCarthy had a second spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland before a brief time in charge of Cypriot outfit APOEL, where he was sacked at the beginning of January after just eight games in charge.

The Barnsley-born manager has had an instant impact since arriving at the Cardiff City Stadium and the club’s fans took to social media on the new of a new contract…


