‘Give him a key to the city!’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as club make managerial announcement

It was announced late yesterday that Mick McCarthy has signed a new contract with Cardiff City that will keep him at the South Wales club until the summer of 2023.

The former Republic of Ireland manager was installed as the Bluebirds manager in January following the dismissal of Neil Harris, and the 62-year-old has overseen seven wins and three draws in 10 matches which has seen them move into the Championship play-off places.

McCarthy has a history of getting teams out of the division having taken both Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers into the top-flight in the 2000s and guided Ipswich Town to a top-six finish on a low budget.

His assistant, Terry Connor, has also committed to a new two-year deal as the pair continue to work together and have done so throughout his time at Wolves and Ipswich.

After being let go by Suffolk side in 2018, McCarthy had a second spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland before a brief time in charge of Cypriot outfit APOEL, where he was sacked at the beginning of January after just eight games in charge.

The Barnsley-born manager has had an instant impact since arriving at the Cardiff City Stadium and the club’s fans took to social media on the new of a new contract…

Well done the City, absolutely the correct decision. Mick has worked wonders. Automatic promotion awaits. #bloobirds — Dean Hurley (@deanh1927) March 4, 2021

A bit of organisation, team playing with purpose and to their strengths, and you get results. Well done, Mick! — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 DMC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DaveChinnick) March 4, 2021

Managing Cardiff City In The Prem 🔜 — ِ (@Dowyjr) March 4, 2021

I for one am delighted with this. Won’t all be plain sailing but we’ve got that siege mentality back. As for all the “playing style” rubbish it’s a winning one!! In that style, we’ve played some great stuff, scored lots of goals & defended resolutely. Keep it going big Mick #CCFC — Red Todd-Bennett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Redondo1992) March 4, 2021

Give him the key to the city! — Andrew Morris (@AndiMorris85) March 4, 2021

He wasn't my 1st choice or even on my radar but credit where its due what he has done is remarkable.

Against Derby that was the 1st time in many, many years I have seen City press a team like that for 90mins. Glad he had given players a chance and rotated a few players. 👍 — Tony Watt (@tonypwatt) March 4, 2021

This is excellent news. I remember when fans at @IpswichTown were demanding Mick McCarthy’s departure. Be careful what you wish for, he replied. He left, next year they were relegated and they don’t look like promotion candidates 2 years later. He is an excellent manager. — David Dixon (@saldixie) March 4, 2021

Can’t believe some of the negativity after what they’ve already done for our club, deserves the backing. Bought the most youth players through in 2 months than anyone in the past 8 years😂 got us up 10 places in the table and undefeated, deserves it clearly — OᗯEᑎ ᗷᗩTᑕᕼ🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Batchelor1Ow) March 4, 2021