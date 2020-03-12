‘Give him a chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans weigh in on Alex Mighten debate

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Facebook to debate whether Alex Mighten should be included in the club’s match-day squad for their clash with Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Reds, who are currently fifth in the Championship standings, will be looking to issue a response to their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Millwall last weekend when they head to Hillsborough.

A first-half hat-trick from Matt Smith clinched a memorable victory for the Lions over Forest.

Given that the Reds are now 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places, they may have to settle for a play-off place this season barring a remarkable run of form in the coming weeks.

After illustrating some real signs of promise against Chelsea in the FA Cup in January, Mighten was handed his first taste of Championship football last month by manager Sabri Lamouchi in the club’s clash with Queens Park Rangers.

However, since this particular fixture, the winger has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the presence of Joe Lolley, Adama Diakhaby and Sammy Ameobi.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Forest quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Is former Forest player Andy Reid still playing? Yes No

After a member of the Nottingham Forest Supporters Group asked whether Mighten should be included as part of the club’s squad on Saturday, many Reds fans offered their thoughts on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Chris Galer: “I think he should play, his work-rate against Chelsea was brilliant so why not give him a chance?”

Nigel Gorman: “On the bench, yes.”

George Beech: “No.”

Alfie Don: “Put him on the bench instead of Diakhaby.”

Alan Hobson: “Definitely.”

Carl Weston: “Yes if we start with two or three up-front, we will only win if we go for the jugular.”

Falcao Zico Cerezo: “Yes, of course.”

Tom Martin: “Squad maybe, definitely not starting.

“I’m just a bit wary of putting youth in at this stage of the season.”

Rich Fisher: “Yep.”