Pundit Carlton Palmer has backed John O'Shea for the vacant managerial position at Reading.

O'Shea has emerged as the bookies' favourite to replace Paul Ince at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Ince was sacked last week after a run of eight games without a win, with the late 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale on Easter Monday prompting the board into action.

The 55-year-old departed with the club in the relegation zone following their six-point deduction, which was imposed earlier this month.

Under-21 manager Noel Hunt has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season and the Irishman picked up an excellent point in his first game in the 0-0 home draw with already-promoted Burnley on Saturday, although his side remain in the bottom three on goal difference.

But now O'Shea, who is currently Stoke City's first-team coach and the Republic of Ireland assistant manager, could now be a contender for the vacancy.

The 41-year-old ended his playing career with the Royals in 2019 before spending two years on the club's coaching staff and he has previously spoken of his desire to move into management.

"That's the ultimate aim. Get into management," O'Shea told the UTD Podcast in October 2021.

"I know it's a tricky business at the best of times but I'm hoping I've had a good education along the way with some of the people I've worked with."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says that while Reading may not be the ideal destination for O'Shea to start his managerial career, he believes it could still be a good opportunity for him and urged the club to give him a chance.

"Reading have had a six-point deduction and are facing the trap door to League One," Palmer said.

"There are a lot of problems at Reading, Paul Ince had a terrible time there in terms of last pre-season getting a squad together and financially there's question marks at the football.

"So is it the right job for John to take as his first job?

"But in football, it's not as simple as that and sometimes you have to take what job becomes available to get on the ladder.

"Would it be a good appointment? Nobody knows because he's got no track record in management, but I don't like to see the same old merry-go-round, I like to see these young players who have done their coaching badges being given the opportunity.

"So for me, give him a chance and let's see what he can do."

Would John O'Shea be a good appointment for Reading?

As Palmer says, it is difficult to assess O'Shea's credentials for the job given that he has never managed before, but the fact he has held Championship and international coaching positions suggests he has plenty of potential.

O'Shea will no doubt have learned a lot from Sir Alex Ferguson during his time as a player at Manchester United and the success of Michael Carrick since his appointment at Middlesbrough offers hope as to what could be possible, with Carrick also having played under the Scotsman at Old Trafford.

Palmer is correct that Reading would be a tough first job for O'Shea, but he will have a good knowledge of the club and the players from his previous spell in Berkshire so will be well prepared for what he would be inheriting.

O'Shea could be worth the gamble for the Royals, but it is likely they will see which division they will be playing in next season before making any decisions on the managerial position.