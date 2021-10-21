Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Peterborough United News

‘Give him £50,000 a week’ – Many Peterborough United fans react as player stars in win over Hull City

Published

19 mins ago

on

Peterborough United picked up points on the road for the first time last night, beating Hull City 2-1 at the MKM Stadium.

Jack Taylor fired Posh into the lead in the 43rd minute when his excellent first time finish looped over Matt Ingram and into the top corner.

The hosts instantly responded, levelling the game through Josh Magennis, who nodded in from inside the six-yard box after he was left unmarked from Callum Elder’s cross.

Hull were then awarded a penalty 20 minutes into the second half, when Dan Butler was adjudged to have taken down Mallik Wilks in the area.

Magennis stepped up for the home side, before blazing his effort over the ball.

Posh regained their advantage six minutes later, when Jorge Grant’s intelligent through ball was calmly converted by Siriki Dembele.

It was a relatively tough night for Dembele, but he proved to be ready when the opportunity came his away, expertly chipping the ball over the onrushing Matt Ingram’s legs.

Peterborough will be hoping to bring last night’s momentum into Saturday’s clash against QPR, with Posh proving to be better at home so far this season.

Here, we take a look at how Peterborough fans have reacted on Twitter to Dembele’s performance against Hull last night…


ScoopDragon Football News Network

