This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luke McNally has made quite the impact at Coventry City since making the switch to the CBS Arena in the January transfer window.

Could the defender return to Coventry next season?

The Irishman was struggling for game time in the early parts of the campaign having made the switch from Oxford United to Burnley last summer.

But the centre back has settled into life as part of Mark Robins’ squad quite seamlessly.

McNally has made 12 appearances for the Sky Blues and has become a key part of the team during his loan stint with the club.

FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood has claimed he would love to see the defender return to the squad for next season.

This Robins’ supporter is full of praise for his ability both on the ball and off it.

However, despite such praise, he believes that it is too soon for McNally to compete in the Premier League which should give the club a good chance at retaining his services for next season given Burnley’s likely promotion to the top flight.

“Give Burnley whatever they want for him,” Littlewood told Football League World.

“The lad has been an absolute revelation for us.

“I haven’t seen a defender that cultured and composed in years.

“Some games it looks like he makes a mistake just so he can rectify it.

“Composed on the ball, wins everything in the air, strong as an ox, quick.

“The fact that [Burnley] got him so cheap is an absolute steal from Oxford.

“Looks like he’s fifth choice there, they’re going to go up, I don’t think he’s ready for Premier League football yet so I’d do everything in our power to try and get him.

“There’s lots of talk about trying to use Gyokeres or O’Hare as a sweetener, I don’t think we need to.

“I think we’ll receive some transfer income in the summer, depending on who goes, and the priority should be signing McNally and building the team around him because he is different gravy.”

What next for McNally?

Another stint on loan with Coventry might make the most sense for the 23-year old.

Given how far down the pecking order he was in Vincent Kompany’s side in the first half of this campaign, it is hard to see him playing too big of a role in the team in the Premier League.

That makes a Championship loan the smartest next step for McNally, which should give Coventry the edge in any potential bidding war for his services.

This has been a positive stint for the defender and that continuity could be crucial to his development.