Highlights Girona are interested in signing Celtic's Matt O'Riley in January to strengthen their La Liga title push.

Inter Milan may have to wait until summer to make a concrete offer due to financial constraints.

Leeds, Leicester, and other clubs are monitoring O'Riley, but his value and contract with Celtic make it difficult for them to secure his signature.

La Liga leaders Girona are interested in signing Celtic’s Matt O’Riley amid Championship interest in the player.

According to Sky Sports, the Catalan side have set their sights on the 23-year-old this January as they look to push for the league title.

O’Riley has been a standout figure for Celtic, impressing this season as part of Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The midfielder has contributed 10 goals and seven assists from 21 league games, as well as three assists in six Champions League appearances.

The Denmark international could be on the move this winter, with several clubs showing an interest in the player.

Matt O’Riley transfer latest

It was initially reported that Leicester City and Leeds United were interested in signing the Celtic star, but a deal has yet to materialise.

Italian giants Inter Milan have also been linked with a move for O’Riley, but their financial position means they may have to wait until the summer to make a concrete offer.

It is understood Inter need to sell before they can buy this month, even with Stefano Sensi close to agreeing a move to the Foxes.

It was claimed in December that Celtic have put an asking price on O’Riley worth up to £25 million.

This could prove a stumbling block for Leeds and Leicester, with the pair potentially willing to wait until they know if Premier League status has been secured before spending that kind of money.

However, it remains to be seen whether Girona will be willing to pay that kind of figure now, with the club chasing a potential league title triumph this year.

Míchel’s side currently lead the way at the top of the Spanish top flight table, holding a one point lead over Real Madrid, having played a game more.

Another big La Liga side, as well as a Premier League team, are also monitoring O’Riley, and are considering an offer prior to the 1 February deadline.

Leicester City league position

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Leicester are currently leading the way at the top of the Championship, seven points clear of second place Ipswich Town.

First faces second on Monday evening at the King Power Stadium in a crucial clash in the race for automatic promotion.

Leeds will be keeping a keen eye on proceedings, as they could move to within four points of Ipswich with a win over Preston North End on Sunday before the game kicks-off in Leicestershire.

Celtic have a strong position with O’Riley

O’Riley has a contract until the summer of 2027, leaving Celtic in a strong negotiating position regarding the midfielder.

His value has only increased since last summer, especially now that he has broken into the Danish national team.

Given the stature of the competition, it will be difficult for Leeds or Leicester to win the race to O’Riley’s signature this January.

However, if Premier League promotion is secured then they could stand a chance if he remains at Celtic until then as the chance to play in the English top flight will be very appealing.