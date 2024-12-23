Giorgi Chakvetadze has been one of Watford's standout players so far this term, and has attracted transfer interest from numerous Premier League teams ahead of the January transfer window as a result.

The versatile attacking midfielder joined the Hornets on loan from Gent last summer, before his move was made permanent in February, and he has since kicked on to become one of the most impressive players in his position in the Championship this season.

25-year-old Chakvetadze has created the most chances from open play in the second-tier in 2024/25 so far, while he has also completed the second-most dribbles of any player, so it comes as little surprise that top-flight sides are keeping an eye on his progress ahead of the new year.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this week that Leicester City, Wolves and Everton are all keeping tabs on his availability, yet sources have inferred that his high price tag could deter suitors, which has previously been reported by The Sun as around £20million.

Chakvetadze's contract also runs until 2029, and with the help of Capology, FLW have decided to take a look at his estimated weekly wage at Watford, to gauge the personal terms that an interested club would realistically have to offer him in the new year.

It must be taken into consideration that the data provided by Capology are estimations and not official figures.

Giorgi Chakvetadze's estimated weekly wages at Watford

According to Capology's estimates, Chakvetadze earns around £25,000 per week at Vicarage Road, which means he earns an estimated £1,300,000 each year with the Hornets.

Chakvetadze's yearly earnings mean he will pick up around £6.5m across the rest of his contract, provided he sees the next five years out at Tom Cleverley's side.

His wages were seemingly hugely increased upon joining the Hornets on a permanent deal, with Capology estimating that he earned £10,000 every week in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Georgian international's reported interest from higher-placed clubs would likely see his weekly wages significantly increase once more, if he was to move, so the Hornets could face a real challenge keeping hold of him in the January window, but will hope that their potential promotion challenge is enough to tempt him to stay for at least the duration of the season.

Giorgi Chakvetadze's weekly wages compared to his Watford teammates

While he is still earning a fairly sizeable weekly wage, particularly in Championship terms, Chakvetadze is only the Hornets' fifth-highest earner this season, according to Capology, behind the more established quartet of Angelo Ogbonna, Moussa Sissoko, Imran Louza and Tom Ince.

Ogbonna and Sissoko are the club's joint-highest earners, on an estimated £45,000 per week, while Louza earns an estimated £32,500 each week, and Ince's weekly wages are around £30,000.

Watford's estimated top 10 highest earners for 2024/25 (Capology) Position Player (s) Estimated weekly wages 1. Angelo Ogbonna, Moussa Sissoko £45,000 p/w 3. Imran Louza £32,500 p/w 4. Tom Ince £30,000 p/w 5. Giorgi Chakvetadze £25,000 p/w 6. Ken Sema, Jonathan Bond £15,000 p/w 8. Edo Kayembe £14,808 p/w 9. Dan Bachmann £12,500 p/w 10. Vakoun Bayo £12,308 p/w

Chakvetadze's wages are probably fair, given his relative experience in English football when he first arrived at the club earlier this year, yet he has quickly grown into one of the Hornets' key men, and may well want his wage stature to match his importance to the squad as time goes on.