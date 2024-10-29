Giorgi Chakvetadze has quickly become a standout player for Watford, showcasing his technical ability and creativity on the ball.

There have been plenty of protagonists to catch the eye at Vicarage Road of late, with a number of top performers doing the business in the final third. However, there has been one particularly standout player for the Hornets at the start of this season, which is Chakvetadze.

The Georgian has been pivotal to their early season performances. He got his campaign underway perfectly in the curtain-raiser against Millwall, with a stunning 30-yard free kick to double his side’s advantage over the Lions, to equal his goal tally for the previous term on the opening day.

At 25 years of age, there is a feeling that Chakvetadze could be a real asset in the coming years for Watford, or a player who demands a large transfer fee. He's capable of picking out incisive passes that create goal-scoring opportunities, having created 30 chances this season for Watford, the third-highest tally in the division.

He is perhaps best known for his exceptional dribbling and ball-carrying skills, which allow him to glide past defenders with ease. However, his overall quality is undeniable, and his match-winning quality is starting to shine through under Tom Cleverley after a period of adaptation last season.

His performances have been such that Wolves are reportedly interested in signing him in the upcoming January transfer window. That's according to The Sun, but it is also claimed that Watford are asking for £20 million for Chakvetadze amid the reported interest.

In light of this news, here we have taken a look at THREE potential replacements they should be keeping tabs on ahead of the winter market opening.

Kwame Poku

It was reported in November last year by TEAMtalk that Championship clubs such as Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion were among the sides interested in signing Kwame Poku from Peterborough United, which is something Watford should certainly be invested in too.

He is someone Watford should consider if Chakvetadze departs this January, despite being a winger or attacking midfielder, and despite Watford utilising more of a 3-4-1-2 or 3-4-3, where Poku could play as either a winger or an attacking midfielder.

The winger will instantly bring flair and creativity, but at his age he can still develop more, meaning he will only improve in years to come, much like many of the Watford signings of recent years. Poku could be another very dangerous winger straight away on the books at Vicarage Road but could develop in the same way Chakvetadze has.

He scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 47 appearances in all competitions during the regular season to help Posh reach the top six last season, but has the most goal involvements in League One so far this term, which makes him a particularly interesting choice.

He could be a ready-made replacement, as he’s got all the potential to be a top-class winger at second-tier level. Much like Chakvetadze, his close control and balance, even in tight spaces, make him a constant threat in attacking situations, often unlocking opposition defences with a burst of pace or a clever change of direction.

Ethan Nwaneri

Another option could be to bank the money raised from Chakvetadze's sale or put it to use in other areas of the squad. Should Watford do that in January, then a loan move for one of the Premier League's best young stars could be a great short-term solution to boost their promotion hopes as well.

Ethan Nwaneri is undoubtedly highly regarded by Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, but he could fill a creative hole for Watford and play more regularly in the process at Vicarage Road. He has played very late on in a couple of Premier League games and secured a brace in the League Cup against Bolton Wanderers, but there are fewer guarantees of first-team football opportunities at the Emirates compared to a developmental Championship loan.

Nwaneri is well down the pecking order with Arsenal and senior game time at any level is necessary, but he could be a highly effective signing for all parties under Cleverley's guidance, where he will have plenty of opportunity to flex his creative muscles. A player who could operate as a central or attacking midfielder would be of huge benefit and his creativity and eye for goal as well as his link-up play could be the difference in the final third for Watford.

The teenager only signed his first professional contract with the Premier League side earlier this summer, but already has a glowing reputation as one of the finest young players in the country. With that in mind, the Gunners may want to send the player out on loan for the rest of the campaign, where he can really be tested in the men’s game, and get some valuable minutes under his belt, rather than biding his time on the bench for Arteta.

David Brooks

Another creative player who thrives in the half-spaces and pockets, but one who is likely to be available for a loan or permanent transfer in January, is David Brooks. The AFC Bournemouth forward can operate as a winger or attacking midfielder, much like Chakvetadze, but is in need of a career move.

Although not blessed with raw speed, Brooks’ dribbling is precise, allowing him to weave through defences, while his vision enables him to deliver key passes that unlock tight opposition setups. His technical ability, combined with a sharp footballing intelligence, makes him an essential playmaker in advanced positions.

In addition to his playmaking, Brooks contributes with timely goals, often arriving in the right spaces to finish off the move. His quick decision making and movement between the lines offer any side much-needed fluidity in attack. Watford playing playmakers as wingers makes it a perfect fit.

A loan with an option to buy would probably be the most sensible decision for all involved but is certainly one worth considering. Brooks’ dynamic skill set has been crucial for Championship teams in the past, where his creative spark consistently influences games for club and his national side, Wales.

He's lost his way recently and is in need of a fresh start and career revival. Brooks could be a cost-effective signing for the club this January should the worst happen with Chakvetadze.