Premier League trio Everton, Leicester City and Wolves are taking admiring glances at Watford's Giorgi Chakvetadze but are wary of the high price tag that the Hornets are planning to place upon him, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Georgian international has been in excellent form for Watford this season, and despite only signing a new deal at Vicarage Road in September, he could well attract interest from elsewhere in January.

However, with a contract until 2029, interested clubs can expect to fork out a hefty fee for Watford's main asset, and it's previously been reported by The Sun that the Hornets would demand £20million for the Georgian's signature.

Sources have informed Football League World that the high price tag could deter suitors, but that the 25-year-old is the subject of interest from Premier League sides.

Premier League sides interested but price tag could put them off Giorgi Chakvetadze

It's been a great start to the season for both Chakvetadze and Watford, and Tom Cleverley's side have launched an unlikely play-off push, currently sitting just outside the top six on points difference after 20 games.

The Georgian midfielder has become one of the first names on Cleverley's teamsheet, starting all 20 of Watford's Championship games this season, and it's easy to see why he's on the radar of Premier League clubs.

Wolves were credited with an interest in the 25-year-old by The Sun back in October, but sources have informed Football League World that fellow top-flight sides Everton and Leicester City are also making admiring glances towards the Georgian.

Related Tom Cleverley makes punchy Vakoun Bayo claim as Watford FC hot streak continues Vakoun Bayo bagged a brace for Watford in their 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday

All three clubs are battling relegation from the Premier League, with Wolves currently managerless and in the relegation zone, and the trio are looking to add some attacking firepower to pull away from the relegation zone and move up the table.

However, Chavetadze's new contract at Vicarage Road could prove to be a sticking point, and the five-year deal he penned in September means that Watford would want a substantial fee to part ways with their talisman.

Also, Watford's position in the Championship table means they're well in contention for the play-offs and promotion, and losing their star man in January would be a big blow to those chances,

This means that they'll want to be well-compensated if they're forced to part ways with their star player, and the price tag they demand could well put off Premier League sides in January.

Giorgi Chakvetadze has been excellent for Watford this season

Chakvetadze might not be the most prolific of players in front of goal, scoring just once all season, which came on the first day of the season, but his dribbling ability and creativity has made him one of the division's best players.

The Georgian international has also proved an excellent player on the international stage, impressing during Georgia's run to the knockout stages of the Euros in the summer, which would have only helped to put him in the shop window.

Giorgi Chakvetadze's 2024/25 Championship campaign - Fotmob Appearances 20 Goals 1 Assists 4 Shots 41 Shots on target 13 Pass accuracy 85.5% Chances created 45 Dribble success 54.7% Duels won 44.7% Fouls won 25

It's no surprise that Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him, but everyone at Watford will hope their high price tag will deter clubs from making a move, as it's clear just how crucial he is to their promotion hopes.

January is a notoriously difficult month to do business in, and losing Chakvetadze next month with minimal time to find an adequate replacement would be a disaster for Watford and one they'll hope to avoid.