Highlights Gillingham fans embrace Bonner's speedy and direct style of play in the pre-season matches.

Unveiling new counter-attacking threat with players like Nolan showcasing their talents.

Bonner's team shows promise in attack despite facing tougher opposition, hinting at a more entertaining season.

Fans at Priestfield have had their first glimpse of what a Mark Bonner Gillingham side might look like, and the general response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

While Bonner has looked to rotate his squad to help get valuable pre-season minutes into the legs of his players, there have been some early indicators of the style of football the new Gills boss may look to implement when the season gets underway on August 10.

It’s pre-season, so that’s always a hefty caveat when trying to glean anything from these early games, but there have already been a host of encouraging signs that have the Gills fans feeling optimistic about the on-pitch product in 2024/25. Most notably, the team looks set to take a markedly different approach to games than they did under the previous regime.

Gillingham look faster and more direct in pre-season

Gillingham were slow and ponderous under previous head coach Stephen Clemence, with the team often enjoying plenty of possession, but rarely doing too much with it.

Build-up play was glacially slow at times, and sideways and backward passes were commonplace, with very little in the way of incisiveness and invention when the team eventually got to the final third of the pitch.

Gillingham in attack: League Two 2023/24 Goals per game 1 Penalty goals 1/2 Free-kick goals 1/13 Goals from inside the box 39/387 Goals from outside the box 4/171 Big chances per game 1.9 Big changes missed per game 1.4 Total shots per game 12.1 Shots on target per game 3.8 Shots off target per game 4.6 Blocked shots per game 3.8 Hit woodwork 15 Corners per game 5.5 Stats via Sofascore

In the two pre-season games we’ve seen so far at Priestfield, Gillingham have been anything but slow. In both games, against Millwall and Watford, the Gills have won possession in midfield or on the edge of their own area, then looked to break at speed, with the likes of Aaron Rowe, Joe Gbode, Jack Nolan and others leading the counter-attack.

Jack Nolan’s goal encapsulates Gillingham’s new approach

The best example of Gillingham’s new counter-attacking threat came against Watford at the weekend, when Tim Dieng broke up play superbly in front of the back four, then set Jack Nolan free down the right channel.

Nolan then carried the ball the length of the pitch, cut inside onto his favoured left foot and fired a low shot into the bottom corner of the net.

It was a passage of play that showcased the quality that Nolan has brought to the team following his move from Accrington, and demonstrated the sort of breakaway speed and quality the Gills could offer in attack next season.

Nolan’s goal wasn’t the only example of Gillingham looking to break away and stretch teams. A nice piece of link-up play on the counter-attack between Elliott Nevitt and Euan Williams probably should have resulted in a goal for Nevitt, but the trialist, perhaps a little too eager to please, went for goal himself instead of rolling the ball across the area for the former Crewe hitman to tap in.

Even though that move didn’t end with the ball in the back of the net, it once again showed that the players are already conditioned to make a bee-line towards goal as soon as they are in possession, and that bodes well for a more entertaining season for Gillingham fans.

Gillingham already look more threatening under Mark Bonner

Even though they were up against Championship sides whose pre-seasons were further along than Gillingham’s, Bonner’s Gills have looked dangerous in attack in both games, and with a touch more match sharpness, and a little more understanding between the players in the final third, they could have scored more than the two goals they’ve managed so far.

There’s been inventiveness from set-pieces, too, with Max Clark’s quick free kick putting trialist Williams through to notch Gillingham’s smartly-taken opener against Watford.

The players are still building their fitness and their understanding as they look to establish some familiarity – not just with each other, but with Bonner’s tactics, too – but the signs of improvement are already there for all to see.

The level of opposition will drop a few levels for the remaining games in pre-season, and Bonner will be looking for further improvement from his side in the games to come as he starts to settle on a starting lineup to kick off the season against Carlisle United on August 10.