Gillingham’s Steve Evans hit with sanction for touchline antics

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has been handed a one match touchline ban and hit with a £1000 pound fine by the FA for a breach of rules on August 10th

The Scottish manager admitted to his charge today, one which came about following his red card in Gillingham’s League Cup fixture against Crawley Town 9 days ago.

Evans’ charge was handed to him for abusive language towards the referee during a heated 2-2 draw with John Yems’ side, a game which saw the Gills win 10-9 in an eventful Penalty shootout.

Evans has always been a controversial figure within the English game, with his brash and often over the top antics catching the eye of both fans and opposition managers alike. Evans is certainly an entertaining watch whilst on the side-lines, as you never really know what’s coming from the man.

One of Evans’ most outlandish moments came when he was managing Rotherham back in 2015, after vowing to his players that he would do it if the Millers had their survival guaranteed, Evans turned up to Elland road sporting a sombrero and flip flops. Quite the attire for a cold day in Leeds…

Evans’ one match ban means that he will miss Gillingham’s home fixture against Morecambe on Saturday, with assistants Mark Patterson and Paul Raynor taking charge from the touchline.

By no means will this be the last fine or ban that we see heading Evans’ way, with a Steve Evans FA charge now becoming a regular fixture in English Football

The Verdict

Although we have no doubt that Evans will be as hands on as possible from the stands on Saturday, losing his presence on the side of the pitch may prove a big loss for the Gills. They will be looking to kickstart their campaign against overachievers Morecambe, a match in which both teams will see as winnable.

Gillingham are yet to win this season, and sit 18th in the table following 2 draws and a defeat, the loss coming thanks to a Luke Jephcott goal late on at Plymouth last weekend.

But Gills fans will probably be fairly pleased with their two draws this season, a solid point against Lincoln and a late heroic equaliser with 10 men at the new Plough Lane both being good results. Evans will certainly be hoping his assistants can get that first win on Saturday though, as they bid for another year of consolidation in the third division.