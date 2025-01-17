Gillingham’s home game with Doncaster Rovers on Saturday lunchtime is an opportunity for the club to make a fresh start under new manager John Coleman, and he’s brought in one new face to help give him a flying start.

The first new signing of the Coleman era at Priestfield came on January 10 with the loan arrival of teenage winger Asher Agbinone from Crystal Palace. It's a signing that has only served to raise the excitement levels ahead of Coleman's first game in charge.

Asher Agbinone offers missing qualities for misfiring Gills

Agbinone offers pace and goals, and with both qualities in short supply at Priestfield, fans are eagerly anticipating what the young wide man could do to help improve the Gills in the final third in the second half of the season.

Despite being predominantly a wide player, Agbinone has already shown an early penchant for goals in his young career. He scored eight goals in 13 Under-18 Premier League appearances last season, and notched seven in 18 the season before.

That potential for goal involvements could potentially give Gillingham more of an end product after a season of frustration in the final third so far.

Priestfield appearance gives Gills fans a glimpse of attacking potential

Agbinone's promising goal record in Palace's youth side offers optimism for Gillingham fans, but it's perhaps his appearance for the Eagles at Priestfield earlier this season that has Gills fans most excited to see the young livewire in action.

In a dominant performance from Palace's Under-21s in the Football League Trophy, Agbinone tore Gillingham apart down their right hand side.

His pace and direct running put the Gills' defence on the back foot throughout, and one surging run into the penalty area resulted in a foul that gave Palace a penalty.

Agbinone's spot-kick was saved by Luca Ashby-Hammond, but that didn't overshadow an impressive display from the young winger.

Agbinone offers exciting option for new manager John Coleman

Coleman is looking to transform Gillingham's style of play and adopt a more free-flowing, attacking approach, and the arrival of Agbinone means the former Accrington boss has another exciting weapon at his disposal.

"I just love people who can dribble and run with pace and go both sides," said Coleman this week.

"People who've got the ability to take people on have always excited me. And I think he gives us something we haven't got, really.

"I know we've got players who can do that, but he just gives us something slightly different."

In addition to Agbinone, Coleman will also consider how to maximise the talents of the other attacking players at the club, including striker Elliott Nevitt and wingers Jayden Clarke, Aaron Rowe and Jack Nolan.

The arrival of Agbinone means Coleman has even more options available to him as he looks to turn Gillingham's season around.

If Agbinone can produce the sort of excitement and creativity he showed at Priestfield earlier this season, Gillingham could be set to produce some more entertaining football in the second half of the season.