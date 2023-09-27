Gillingham had a disappointing first season back in League Two last year.

The Gills finished 17th in the table, failing to battle for promotion back to League One at the first attempt.

Relegation had seen the club fall into the fourth tier for the first time since 2013.

The team will be hoping that they can be more competitive over the course of the next year, as Gillingham aim to make their return to the third tier.

Neil Harris has been tasked with bringing the team back to League One, having taken the reins of the first team squad in the early stages of 2022.

While it has not been plain sailing during his time in charge of the side, the club has stuck with him as he looks to turn things around at Priestfield Stadium.

Here we look at who the worst Gillingham managers have been, based on their win percentage (must have managed at least 10 games to qualify)...

6 Keith Bukinshaw - 25%

Burkinshaw took charge of Gillingham in October 1988, but survived just six months in charge of the club.

He oversaw 32 games during his time as manager, winning just eight before being dismissed with the team battling against relegation to the Fourth Division.

Gillingham eventually finished 23rd that season, and suffered the drop from the third tier.

5 Alan Ure - 24.44%

Ure’s time as manager began in May 1937 at the end of the 1936-37 campaign, in which the club had finished 11th in the Division 3 South table.

But his time came to an end just over a year later following the team’s relegation from the league.

The Englushman won just 11 of his 45 games in charge of Gillingham.

4 George Collins - 23.4%

Collins took the reins at Gillingham in July 1919 ahead of the Gills’ return to league action following the conclusion of World War I.

The Englishman led the club for 10 months, overseeing a 22nd place finish in the SL Division 1, which was restructured to become the Third Division after that campaign.

Collins won just 11 of his 47 games in charge of the club.

3 Mike Flannagan - 22.22%

Flannagan is a much more contemporary name for supporters relative to those earlier on this list.

The now 70-year-old took over in July 1993 following the 1992-93 campaign, in which the team finished 21st in the table, surviving another year in the fourth tier.

Flannagan was in charge until February 1995, having won 20 of his 90 games at the helm.

2 Glenn Roeder - 21.62%

Roeder took charge in October 1992 in a player-manager capacity, overseeing the end of that 1992-93 campaign that saw the team just about avoid relegation from the Football League.

Roeder won just eight of his 37 games in charge, but still went on to manage the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham in the Premier League in the 2000’s.

1 Adrian Pennock - 18.75%

Pennock managed the club for 32 games from January 2017 until September of later that year.

His side won just six times, with the team struggling near the bottom of the League One table during this time.