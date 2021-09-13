Gillingham youngster heads for non-league side

Gillingham’s teenage defender Bailey Akehurst has joined Danny Kedwell’s Cray Wanderers on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, Kent Online has revealed.

The 17-year-old defender who is in the second year of his scholarship at the Gills has made a loan move to non-league outfit Cray Wanderers for the rest of the campaign.

He made his debut for his new club in their 1-0 loss to Potters Bar Town in the Isthmian Premier League at Hayes Lane on Sunday; a game where he featured for Cray Wanderers for the whole game.

The move has seen him linking up with a side managed by erstwhile Gillingham hero Danny Kedwell and also ex-Gillingham players Dean Beckwith and Charlie Allen.

The Verdict

This loan move to Cray Wanderers is a stepping stone towards greater height for Akehurst as he will be offered more game time and get the opportunity to learn from the pivot of veteran defender Dean Beckwith and Ejiro Okosieme.

The fact that he’ll be under the tutelage of Danny Kedwell, a former Gills player who’s got a wealth of experience at his disposal means Akehurst is in a place to develop professionally and someday become a regular at Gillingham.

Also, Cray Wanderers have struggled defensively this season having lost three games, so this gives Akehurst a chance to prove himself as the right man to rectify the defensive mishap the team is currently faced with.

He is known for his versatility and can be deployed to different positions at the back.