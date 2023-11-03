Highlights West Bromwich Albion winger Jed Wallace believes Stephen Clemence is a good appointment for Gillingham, citing his positive experience working with him in the past.

Clemence was named as the Gills' new head coach on Thursday, replacing Neil Harris, who was surprisingly sacked last month with the club sitting eighth in the League Two table.

The 45-year-old has previously had spells as a coach under Steve Bruce at Hull City, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and West Brom, and he will take on his first managerial role at Gillingham.

Bruce had been linked with a return the club where he began his playing career, while former Bristol City and Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden was also reportedly on the Gills' radar.

Keith Millen has been in caretaker charge since Harris' exit, but Gillingham have won just two of their last six games in all competitions, and they currently sit ninth in the table, one point from the play-off places and five points from the automatic promotion spots.

League Two Table (As it stands November 3rd) Team P GD Pts 9 Gillingham 16 -6 25 10 Swindon Town 15 9 23 11 AFC Wimbledon 16 4 22 12 MK Dons 16 2 22 13 Salford City 16 2 21 14 Crawley Town 15 -3 21 15 Walsall 16 -4 20 16 Bradford City 16 -4 20

Clemence will be assisted by Robbie Stockdale, and he will take charge of the Gills for the first time against National League North side Hereford in the FA Cup first round at Edgar Street on Saturday.

What did Jed Wallace say?

Wallace worked with Clemence during his spell as a coach at West Brom, and he believes that he will be successful at Priestfield.

"I really liked Clem, it's a very interesting appointment for me," Wallace told the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"I think it's always nice when new people get opportunities, he was someone I worked with, he was mainly taking all the attacking stuff so he was someone I worked a lot with on getting in behind defences, crosses into the box, and I know he'll want to play that way.

"I spoke to Shaun Williams today, captain of Gillingham, he said the first day was really positive.

"Clem showed some clips in training of us at West Brom, and Willo said I look really sharp, so I don't know if he was lying to me there and just being my mate or Clem managed to find a decent clip!

"But he said it was a really positive first day, lads are really excited to work with him, and he'll have his fresh ideas, taking in his new staff.

"Alex Bruce as well this week appointed at Macclesfield, so it's good to see two great guys that have worked under Steve Bruce now finding their own way in football, and I wish them both all the best."

Is Stephen Clemence a good appointment for Gillingham?

It is a risk for the Gills to appoint someone with no previous managerial experience, but Clemence looks to be an exciting choice.

Clemence is an incredibly highly-rated coach, with Bruce describing him as "very talented", while Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish says that he is one of the best coaches he has ever worked with.

It has been a disappointing few weeks for the Gills, but they remain firmly in promotion contention, and Clemence will be hoping to lead the club to a return to League One this season.