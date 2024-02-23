Wrexham will look to cement their place in the League Two automatic promotion places as they travel to play-off hopefuls Gillingham this Saturday.

Phil Parkinson's side's midweek victory over MK Dons saw them leapfrog Crewe Alexandra and back into the top three, but missed the opportunity to go one better after taking just a point from Stadium MK, remaining a point behind Mansfield Town.

The Gills sit outside the play-off places on goal difference alone after a cagey stalemate at Priestfield Stadium against league leaders Stockport County last weekend, and will be hopeful of continuing their excellent home record against the Welsh side.

Phil Parkinson faces defensive decision following MK Dons draw

The Red Dragons were boosted by the return of full-back Ryan Barnett after a knock against Notts County in the previous game, producing a late cameo against Mike Williamson's side.

However, defender Will Boyle was dismissed with 13 minutes of the game remaining following a second bookable offence, his second sending off this term, meaning Parkinson will have to shuffle his defensive trio that has seen Wrexham win their last three league games.

It looks likely that Ben Tozer will come into the back three alongside Max Cleworth and Eoghan O'Connell, having featured 32 times already this season despite not featuring since the Red Dragons' 1-0 defeat to Bradford City earlier in the month.

But Parkinson also has concerns in midfield, with the 56-year-old confirming that both Will Evans and James Jones' injuries are worse than first feared, estimating the pair will be out for a considerable amount of time, which will prove to be a huge blow to their promotion aspirations.

Against the Dons, Andy Cannon retained his position in midfield and was accompanied by Luke Young and James McClean, while Elliot Lee joined the action in the second half.

Despite not being a regular starter this season, Young showcased his readiness and delivered an impressive performance on his 250th appearance for the club and will likely start the encounter this weekend.

Parkinson's side was much changed for the trip to Milton Keynes, with the likes of Paul Mullin on the bench and Steven Fletcher not in the squad, with both hopeful of coming back into the starting line-up against The Gills.

Stephen Clemence ready to call upon 40-year-old goalkeeper

Gillingham’s veteran goalkeeper Glenn Morris is on standby to play at Priestfield this Saturday.

Regular starter Jake Turner didn’t train on Thursday after suffering an injury in the midweek game against Stockport County. He managed to see the game out but has been struggling ever since. Morris turned 40 in December, but head coach Clemence says the back-up keeper remains in top condition should they need to call on his services.

Last season’s player-of-the-year, Morris, was an understudy to Turner this season and featured just once for Clemence when playing in goal against Fulham in an EFL Trophy match in early November. He’s not played a league game this season.

Speaking to Kent Online, Clemence said: “Jake is still being assessed and we will have to see how he is for the weekend. He did get a nasty bang and he is heavily bruised around his hip and back area.

“He hasn’t trained today (Thursday) so we will have to see how he is. He’s still quite stiff and it is just about whether he can get rid of that stiffness.

“I know Glenn hasn’t played any (league) games for me but he has been fantastic on the training ground and he still looks like a 25-year-old, not the age he’s at.

“He has kept himself in unbelievable nick and fair play to him because he is a very good professional, he has been very good for Jake.

“I am sure at the start of the season he would probably have been disappointed he wasn’t in the team but he has encouraged Jake and he is trying to help him on the training ground. I can’t speak highly enough of Glenn.”

Gillingham v Wrexham head-to-head record

Wrexham have only played the Gills twice this century, winning at home both times, but a trip to Kent has tended to be challenging for the Red Dragons.

The last time Wrexham managed to keep a clean sheet at Gillingham was back in April 1978, and in their last 13 games there, stretching back to 1974, they have won one, drawn three and lost the remaining fixtures.

Gillingham vs Wrexham H2H statistics Meetings 34 Gillingham wins 9 Draws 8 Wrexham wins 11 Gillingham's goals scored 44 Wrexham's goals scored 62 Biggest win Gillingham 5-1 Wrexham (9 October 1999) Wrexham clean sheets 12 Gillingham clean sheets 7

In their most recent encounter at the STōK Cae Ras, it was Wrexham who emerged victorious thanks to goals from Ollie Palmer inside the first minute, with Tozer doubling their advantage in the second-half. The same scoreline would be well received by those in the away end and back in North Wales, hoping to continue their push for League One.