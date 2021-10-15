Gillingham v Sunderland: Latest team news, is there a live stream, what time is kick-off?

Gillingham host Sunderland on Saturday with both sides aiming to secure a vital three points to help their cause at either end of the League One table.

Steve Evans’ side have endured a difficult start to the campaign and they have suffered three successive 2-0 defeats in all competitions against Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

That run has come after the Gills had been looking like they were getting their season back on track with them having taken five points from three League One fixtures against Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Cambridge United at the end of September.

The Gills head into the game against Sunderland in 20th place in the League One table. They need to start picking up three points on a more regular basis to move themselves further clear of the bottom four.

Sunderland, meanwhile, were not in action in League One last weekend due to international call-ups.

That means that they have still not had the chance to respond to the heavy 4-0 loss they suffered at Portsmouth two weeks ago, a defeat that was only their second of the campaign.

Results by the teams around them in the table last weekend saw Sunderland drop down to 4th place, but they do now have at least one game in hand on most of the sides around them.

That includes second-place Wycombe Wanderers who have played 12 games to the Black Cats’ ten so far.

Lee Johnson will be hoping to see a reaction from his players to that Portsmouth defeat and the Black Cats with a very youthful side did secure a win against Manchester United’s under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday.

Here then, we take a look at all you need to know heading into Gillingham’s clash with Sunderland.

Team News

There are a number of injury and fitness concerns for Gillingham heading into their meeting with Sunderland on Saturday.

Watford loanee Dan Phillips is set to continue to be absent from the squad as he continues his recovery from injury. He has not yet featured for the Gills since the 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town back in August.

Adding to the list of injury concerns for the Gills is left-back David Tutonda. Evans confirmed to the media ahead of the game against Sunderland that he will be absent from this one due to picking up a hamstring injury in the loss at Wycombe Wanderers.

Evans had hoped that both Ryan Jackson and Mustapha Carayol would return to action for Gillingham last weekend against Wycombe after they had both trained in the run-up to that fixture.

However, in the end, neither player was available for the Gills. It is still unclear whether the pair can return to action for this game.

Sunderland, meanwhile, also have some injury and fitness concerns heading into their meeting with Gillingham.

One of the more longer-term issues that the Black Cats have at the moment is with defender Niall Huggins. Johnson has confirmed to the media that he will be out for at least three months with a stress fracture to his back.

Leon Dajaku is also now a doubt for Sunderland heading into the game after he suffered a thigh strain while away on international duty with Germany’s under-20s. He is going to be assessed heading into the game to see if he can be available for selection.

Another doubt for the Black Cats is Aiden McGeady after he missed their last league game against Portsmouth with an ankle injury.

The winger is also set to be assessed ahead of the trip to Gillingham to see if he can play any part for the Black Cats.

Nathan Broadhead is close to returning to action from his recent injury setback, but it not expected that he will be able to feature for the Black Cats in this game.

While Corry Evans has a calf issue at the moment that is not thought to be too serious, but it is expected that he will miss out on the trip to Gillingham.

Lynden Gooch is also now nearing a return to fitness. He could potentially be back in training next week after he has not featured for Sunderland since mid-September due to a foot injury.

Have Sunderland had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Brentford? Higher Lower

Is there a live stream?

Changes to the rules by the EFL for this season mean that 3pm kick-offs on a Saturday are no longer available to be live-streamed via the respective club’s iFollow accounts.

As a result, there will be no live stream available for this one in the UK for those who can not attend the match.

However, audio coverage should still be available by both Gillingham’s and Sunderland’s iFollow accounts and there will also be live commentary of the game on BBC Radio Newcastle as well.

What time is kick-off?

Gillingham’s clash with Sunderland takes place at Priestfield Stadium and gets underway at the traditional Saturday afternoon time slot of 3pm.

The match is one of 11 matches in League One to take place at that time, with the other fixture in this round of games being played on Friday night between Burton Albion and Morecambe.