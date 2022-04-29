Gillingham v Rotherham: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Gillingham host Rotherham United in the final game of the League One season.

The Gills need a result to keep their chances of survival alive, with the team level on points with Fleetwood Town and two points behind Morecambe.

But the hosts have by far the worst goal difference of the three teams, putting them at a massive disadvantage as they prepare to face promotion chasing Rotherham.

Meanwhile, Rotherham need to win to secure a top two finish to earn a place in the Championship.

MK Dons are breathing down The Shrimps’ neck so only a win will guarantee Paul Warne’s side a place in the second division next season.

It is set to be a huge clash that will decide the outcome at both ends of the table when the two face off on Saturday afternoon.

Latest team news

Gillingham go into this weekend’s game with a long list of injury problems.

However, Neil Harris is set to give every player a chance to prove their fitness with just one game left in the season.

Stuart O’Keefe is chief among those who will be given the opportunity to prove they can play as he attempts to recover from calf injury.

Mustapha Carayol will also face a late fitness test. But Charlie Kelman will be unavailable (suspension), as will Robbie McKenzie (ankle ligament damage).

Meanwhile, Will Grigg will be unavailable for selection for Rotherham despite being eligible again following the draw with his parent club Sunderland midweek.

The forward is out injured with a hamstring injury. Josh Vickers is also unavailable due to a broken hand.

Shane Ferguson’s season is over since suffering a foot injury earlier in the month against Burton Albion.

Score prediction

Rotherham to seal promotion with a 2-0 win.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage set to start at 12pm.

Coverage of the match is also available via Now TV, with a Sports Pass

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at Priestfield at 12.30pm.