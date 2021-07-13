Gillingham transfer round-up: Ryan Broom latest, Evans’ honest take on embargo

Gillingham boss Steve Evans will hope to remain a busy man in the transfer window over the next few weeks.

The 58-year-old has been busy strengthening his squad this summer, bringing in six new players ahead of next season.

David Tutonda, Max Ehmer, Olly Lee, Ben Reeves, Danny Lloyd and Aaron Chapman have all arrived on free transfers, bolstering the first-team squad.

But we start today’s round-up with Evans’ reactions to the transfer embargo which is currently preventing them paying fees for players.

Evans on embargo

Evans insists that the transfer embargo “doesn’t affect” his planning for next season with the new League One campaign on the horizon.

At the moment, Gills can only sign free agents and complete half-season loan deals for players.

The club were late in filing their accounts with Companies House, with chairman Paul Scally confirming that the process should be completed on the 23rd.

Via Kent Online, Evans said: “It doesn’t effect us. We are allowed 23 senior professionals and loan deals that even if they run to the end of the season every loan deal will have a break clause in January to suit parent and loanee club. It won’t effect us in anything we do.”

Ryan Broom

Even if an embargo wasn’t in place, it is unlikely that Gillingham would have been able to afford Peterborough United’s Ryan Broom anyway.

Broom was transfer listed by Peterborough following their promotion to the Championship last season, but Gills have fallen short in their pursuit of the winger.

Speaking to Kent Online, Evans said: “What Peterborough pay a player we can’t afford to pay. It is very simple. Barry said we couldn’t afford him, Barry Fry is right.

“It is not for us (to decide), he is a Darren Ferguson player and they have to decide where Ryan is going to go, but I still have a good relationship with Posh.”