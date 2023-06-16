It is set to be an exciting campaign for Gillingham in League Two next season.

Optimism is high at Priestfield following Brad Galinson's takeover and an impressive second half of the season which saw the Gills finish 17th in the table, despite sitting bottom at the turn of the year.

Following Galinson's arrival, Gillingham made some excellent signings in January such as Tom Nichols, Timothee Dieng and George Lapslie and further strong additions are expected this summer.

There have been a number of departures as Neil Harris rebuilds his squad for a promotion push, with Bailey Akehurst, Jordan Green, Scott Kashket, Stuart O'Keefe, Lewis Page, Olly Lee and Ben Reeves departing at the end of their contracts, while Alex MacDonald opted to reunite with former Gills manager Steve Evans at newly-promoted League One side Stevenage.

With the transfer window now open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from Priestfield.

What is the latest Gillingham transfer news?

Jackett denies move for 22-goal star

According to the Daily Express, the Gills are one of a number of clubs interested in Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May.

Wrexham, Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Birmingham City, Peterborough United and Derby County are also keen on May, while Charlton Athletic have reportedly agreed a fee with the Robins for the 29-year-old.

May enjoyed another excellent season for Cheltenham this year, scoring 22 goals and providing four assists in 46 appearances in all competitions to help Wade Elliott's side to a 16th-placed finish in League One.

He is under contract at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium until at least the summer of 2024, with the club having an option to extend for a further year and director of football Kenny Jackett has denied that the Gills have made a move for May.

"We haven't made an offer," Jackett told Kent Online.

"He is a local lad, that is maybe where the speculation comes from, but he is under contract at Cheltenham and we haven’t made an offer."

Gills win the race for former Welsh international

Gillingham have completed the signing of former Welsh international midfielder Jonny Williams.

Williams was released by Swindon Town this summer after two years at the County Ground and becomes the Gills' second signing of the summer after defender Conor Masterson joined permanently from Queens Park Rangers.

The 29-year-old, who has had stints with the likes of Crystal Palace, Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City, scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Robins this season.

According to The Sun's Phil Cadden, Williams was set to join Bradford City, but in a shock change of heart, he opted to make the move to Priestfield, much to the delight of Harris.

"We have got an experienced player with a brilliant pedigree playing at the top end of international football, as well as understanding the lower leagues," Harris told the club's official website.

"He's had a brilliant career so far, he has always caused problems to my teams. He's an intelligent footballer with a superb work ethic to match. He will bring that spark; he's an excellent character."

Tutonda yet to sign extension

Jackett revealed that defender David Tutonda is yet to commit his future to the club, despite being offered a contract extension.

The 27-year-old, who joined the club from Bristol Rovers in June 2021, played an important part in the Gills' revival in the second half of the season, scoring one goal in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Jackett remained coy on the prospects of Tutonda putting pen-to-paper on a new deal, but says left-back is a position in need of strengthening this summer.

"We made him an offer. He hasn’t taken it as yet. It is still under offer," Jackett told Kent Online.

"We do need a left-back, we haven't got one on the books, so we are actively looking for one.

"I can’t say if he will stay or won’t but the left-back position definitely needs addressing."