The Mansfield influx at Gillingham in January was quite the sight to see.

The Kent-based side bought no less than three players from the Midlands in the winter window as their Football League status looked to be in threat, lingering at the foot of the table by mid-February as relegation to the National League became a real possibility.

However, nine wins from their final 18 games saw the Priestfield side finish a comfortable 17th in the table, 12 points clear of safety and a mere three points from the top half. For Neil Harris' men, this was quite the feat, albeit saving their own faces to avoid back-to-back relegations.

Six goals from January signings Ollie Hawkins and George Lapslie massively contributed to that, with the pair both arriving from Mansfield adding their value to the great escape following their moves from the Midlands. Add left-back Lewis Page to that, and a trio of signings from Nigel Clough's side were huge in helping Gillingham maintain their 64-year strong league status.

But with Page set to depart on a free transfer, there remains a gap at left-back that Harris must fill ahead of the new season, and with Field Mill quite clearly the go-to shopping centre for the former Millwall boss, he could return again for soon-to-be released full-back Kieran Wallace.

Why would Kieran Wallace be a good signing for Gillingham?

Wallace has spent the majority of his career in the upper echelons of the Football League, plying his trade at Sheffield United and Burton Albion for a total of five seasons spread across seven years.

A bizarre move to Matlock Town sandwiched in the middle of those two moves put a stop to that, but the left-back did move to Mansfield at the end of the season on a free transfer in January.

He is set to be released by the Stags, and with Page and fellow left-back David Tutonda moving on, his nous and expertise could come in handy in the far reaches of the country.

Just 28 years of age, Wallace played a key part in Mansfield’s season in a central role, though he is predominantly a full-back - and that versatility in a side that was seemingly down and out at the turn of the new year.

Why is Lewis Page leaving Gillingham?

Page, like Wallace, earned a move earlier this season albeit on a free transfer.

He only featured twice for the Gills, playing just 88 minutes in League Two as they stayed up with relative ease in the end.

It was predominantly Robbie McKenzie who featured in the left-back slot for the second half of the season, though as a natural central midfielder, he could well be vying for that spot come the start of next season.

Wallace would allow McKenzie to thrive in his usual role, whilst also offering his expertise in a natural role at Priestfield.

Verdict

Page's move didn't work out, though not every transfer does and with Lapslie and Hawkins thriving down south, they are testament to the reason why Harris brought them in from the play-off chasing side.

With Wallace currently sat twiddling his thumbs over the next steps in his future, it would make complete sense for the former Sheffield United star to venture down and join his teammates on a new adventure in the fourth-tier.