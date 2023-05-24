Gillingham are aiming to move forward with the signing of winger Conor McMenamin this summer.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the League Two side are eyeing a move for McMenamin in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the Gills face competition from play-off finalists Stockport County.

Who is Conor McMenamin?

The fourth division teams are both looking to sign the 27-year-old, who has made clear his ambition to play at a higher level.

The Glentoran forward has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances with the Northern Irish side this campaign.

He has previously informed the club of his desire to leave the club, despite being contracted to Glentoran for another year.

The winger has helped his side qualify for Europe next season, which could prove an ideal note to send off his career with the club.

He has previously played for the likes of Cliftonville and Linfield before making the switch to Glentoran.

Who is interested in signing Conor McMenamin?

A number of Scottish sides are also monitoring his situation heading into the summer transfer window opening in a few weeks.

Clubs in the Middle East have also shown an interest in the Northern Ireland international.

Gillingham finished the League Two season 17th in the table, a good 20 points adrift of fighting for the promotion places.

Meanwhile, Stockport County are preparing for Sunday’s meeting with Carlisle United at Wembley Stadium, where the winner will seal promotion to League One for the next campaign.

The outcome of that fixture could yet determine McMenamin’s future, with Stockport hoping to beat out Gillingham to the signing of the wide player.

Would McMenamin be a good signing for a League Two side?

The winger’s improved performances in recent years have earned him recognition on the international stage with Northern Ireland.

He received his first cap in 2022 and is now set to play a role in the team’s attempts to qualify for Euro 2024 next year in Germany.

It is evident that McMenamin is hoping to further improve his talents by playing at a higher level, which Stockport and Gillingham are looking to provide.

Signing an international talent would be a real coup for either side, and his creativity from out wide could be a real asset to have next season.

It is unlikely the fee will rise to too high of a figure either, making this a potentially shrewd move in the transfer market.