Gillingham have sacked head coach Stephen Clemence after just under six months in charge.

Clemence was only appointed Gills boss in November when he replaced Neil Harris, taking on his first managerial role after spells as a coach with Hull City, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United.

Gillingham sat just outside the play-off places at the time of Clemence's arrival, but an inconsistent second half of the season saw them miss out on the top seven, and they finished the season in 12th place.

2023-24 League Two table Team P GD Pts 9 Bradford City 46 2 69 10 AFC Wimbledon 46 13 65 11 Walsall 46 -4 65 12 Gillingham 46 -11 64 13 Harrogate Town 46 -9 63 14 Notts County 46 3 61 15 Morecambe 46 -14 58 16 Tranmere Rovers 46 -3 57

That disappointment has prompted the board into action, and Clemence has been dismissed, along with his assistant Robbie Stockdale.

Clemence departs Priestfield after winning just 12 of his 34 games in charge, drawing nine and losing 13, giving him a win percentage of 35.29%.

