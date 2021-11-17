Gillingham: Remember Danny Kedwell? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Danny Kedwell is a legend to both Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon fans respectively, with the striker having achieved great success with both clubs.

After arriving at Priestfield in the summer of 2011 from the Dons, the number nine would go on to become a key component of the Gills side that went on to win the League Two title in the 2012/13 season under Martin Allen, with Kedwell scoring 16 goals throughout that campaign.

He would go on to take in two more seasons at his boyhood club – mainly as captain – before taking the decision to drop back into non league.

In January 2015 the frontman signed an 18 month contract with Conference South side Ebbsfleet United.

It was with the Reds that he would go on to achieve another promotion as they won the play-offs during the 2016/17 campaign, with Kedwell proving to be instrumental for his side.

In all the striker would go on to score over 50 league goals in north of 170 games for the Kent club before he then joined Havant & Waterlooville for the 2019/20 season.

He scored 11 goals in 26 games for the Hawks before the season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Kedwell eventually being released as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

The 38-year-old has now made his first venture into management as a player coach, having taken up a role at Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian League Premier Division alongside his former Wimbledon teammate and long term friend Jon Main.

Having now got closer to the dugout than the pitch, many fans of both the Gills and the Dons will watch on with interest as ‘Keds’ gets his feet under the table at Hayes Lane.