Gillingham pushing to appoint 44-year-old as the club’s next manager

Neil Harris is closing in as Gillingham’s latest managerial appointment.

According to Alan Nixon of the Sun, on Twitter, the former Gillingham player is closing in on taking over the vacant position.

There is hope that he will be able to bring a player or two along with him as the transfer deadline rapidly approaches this evening.

The striker played for the club from 2005-06 during a loan spell from Nottingham Forest.

He made 36 appearances and scored six times for the club.

Gillingham are currently without a manager following the dismissal of Steve Evans earlier in the month.

Evans was dismissed after a damning 4-0 defeat to Ipswich Town on January 8.

Their run of form had seen them winless in nine games in League One, with Harris now set to take over the side 23rd in the table.

Harris has previously managed Millwall and Cardiff City. The 47-year old managed the Lions from 2015-2019, taking charge of nearly 250 games for the side he spent four years with as a player.

More recently, he was dismissed as Cardiff City manager 12 months ago following a six game losing run.

However, Harris did manage the club to a play-off finish the season prior to his sacking.

Gillingham lost their most recent game, falling to a humiliating 7-2 defeat at home to Oxford United, including conceding four penalties in the game.

That defeat has left them nine points adrift of safety with 18 games to play.

Up next for the side is the visit of Crewe Alexandra tomorrow evening.

The Verdict

This is a strong appointment for Gillingham to make. Harris knows the club from his brief stint there as a player.

Harris also has bags of Championship managerial experience and did quite well during his time with Millwall and Cardiff.

League One survival will be difficult given the amount of work needed to catch up on the teams ahead.

But Harris is a strong appointment on the road back to better days for the team.