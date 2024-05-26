Highlights Dom Jefferies' impressive performances for Gillingham make him a target for potential transfer moves this summer.

After a disappointing campaign in 2023/24, Gillingham will be looking to strengthen their squad in a bid to launch a promotion challenge next season.

But, while incoming transfers are expected at Priestfield, some of their existing squad may be potential transfer targets for other clubs during the summer transfer window.

Here are three players that could attract serious attention this summer...

Dom Jefferies

If you were assessing the Gills’ squad and highlighting the one player with the highest ceiling, most would land on the name of Dom Jefferies. The midfielder has been a driving force for the Gills over the last couple of seasons, operating both through the middle and out wide on the left flank.

In both roles, Jefferies has been a real asset to the club, with his hard-running style and positive play in possession making him one of the first names on the team sheet whenever he’s available for selection.

The former Brentford man’s playing time last season was curtailed somewhat by injury, but he remains one of the most important pieces of the jigsaw at Priestfield. However, his time at the club may soon be coming to an end.

Jefferies’ performances haven’t gone unnoticed by clubs higher up the football pyramid and, with his contract now up for renewal this summer, he finds himself in the enviable position of being able to choose his next move.

Staying at Priestfield is certainly an option, but the lure of a potential reunion with the man who signed him for Gills, Millwall boss Neil Harris, could tempt Jefferies away from ME7 to join The Lions.

Other suitors are bound to be lurking, too, with Jefferies attracting interest earlier in the season from the likes of Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian.

If he does sign a new deal at Priestfield, it will be like a new signing for new Gills manager Mark Bonner. But the smart money suggests that the next time we see Jefferies in EFL action, it’ll probably be for a different club.

Conor Masterson

While Jefferies may be the most likely first-teamer to move away from Priestfield, another player who could attract transfer interest is centre-half Conor Masterson, who has consistently been one of the club’s top performers since his arrival at ME7.

The 25-year-old Irishman enjoyed two loan spells at Priestfield on loan from Queens Park Rangers in 2022 and 2023 before finally putting pen to paper on a full-time contract with the Gills in July 2023 and has been a mainstay of the backline ever since.

Such has been Masterson’s consistency in the heart of the Gills’ defence, his uncharacteristic dip in form following former boss Harris’ dismissal last season was a major talking point among the Gillingham fanbase. But Masterson soon regained his form and even finished as the club’s second-top scorer with six goals.

Conor Masterson: Appearances and Goals Club Season Division Apps Goals Liverpool 2017-18 Premier League 0 0 Liverpool 2018-19 Premier League 0 0 Queens Park Rangers 2019-20 Championship 14 1 Queens Park Rangers 2020-21 Championship 6 0 Swindon Town (loan) 2020-21 League One 5 0 Cambridge United (loan) 2021-22 League One 21 1 Gillingham (loan) 2021-22 League One 18 0 Queens Park Rangers 2022-23 Championship 1 0 Gillingham (loan) 2022-23 League Two 20 2 Gillingham (loan) 2023-24 League Two 41 6 Stats per Transfermarkt

Masterson remains under contract at Priestfield, but during his time with the Kent club, the former Liverpool defender has demonstrated that he has what it takes to play at a higher level, and new Gills boss Bonner will be hoping that it happens with Gillingham.

A club from a higher division could come calling this summer, however, and, if the offer was large enough, owners Brad and Shannon Galinson, and managing director Joe Comper, may look to use a potential sale to plough more resources into improving the Gills’ most glaring area of need – up front.

Scott Malone

Scott Malone’s playing future at Priestfield is looking far from certain after he was placed on the transfer list earlier this month.

The 33-year-old has extensive experience, having played across all three EFL divisions, as well as in the Premier League, and last season he showed in spells that he can be an important influence on the team.

However, the managerial change that saw Harris depart and Stephen Clemence arrive resulted in Malone’s first-team involvement starting to diminish, with Clemence preferring the younger Max Clark in the left wing-back spot.

Malone’s experience and leadership could potentially still be a valuable asset in Bonner’s new-look Gillingham outfit, but his transfer listing by the club suggests his future likely lies elsewhere. A player of his experience is unlikely to be without suitors, so it’s more than likely that, if he chooses to head for pastures new, he’ll find a landing spot sooner rather than later.