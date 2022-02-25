Gillingham midfielder opens up about recent Millwall departure

Gillingham midfielder Ben Thompson has opened up on his Millwall exit, describing the final months of his career at the club as “tough”.

A product of the south London club’s academy system, Thompson spent more than a decade with The Den but his contract was mutually terminated in January before joining up with former Lions manager Neil Harris at Gillingham.

The 26-year-old made 175 appearances in total for Millwall, helping them win promotion to the Championship in 2016/17, but fell out of favour this term and had played just 45 minutes of senior football since September ahead of his exit.

Thompson has become a regular fixture under Harris in League One as the Gills battle for survival and, speaking to Kent Online, he has reflected on leaving his boyhood club.

He said: “I am enjoying football again.

“The last six months have been tough, with not being involved and not being in squads and sitting around doing nothing really, just training. I just want to play and enjoy my football and that is what I am doing here.

“I am enjoying every minute of it, playing football again, we have a tough task on our hands but I am relishing it.”

The midfielder only joined on a short-term deal until the end of the current campaign and could well have offers from elsewhere in the summer but has insisted that’s not on his mind.

He said: “I have not thought about that at all.

“Since joining, my one aim is to help Gillingham stay up in League 1 and focus on playing games again, getting my sharpness and fitness back, I have not thought ahead.”

The Gills are five points back from safety as things stand but there has been an upturn in form in recent weeks, which will give Harris’ squad hope as we head into the final months of the season.

The Verdict

It must’ve been a difficult period for Thompson, who found himself out of Rowett’s plans, for the most part, this season and he’s provided an honest assessment of his departure without pulling any punches.

As a Millwall fan himself, an academy product, and a hard-working midfielder, the 26-year-old was a popular figure among the fanbase, and his exit was a big talking point among supporters.

It doesn’t seem as though he has any ill-feeling toward the club but you have to credit him for pushing to leave and, given where Gillingham are right now, likely taking a salary cut to find regular football.

He’s got that under Harris at the Gills and there are signs it has helped him kick start a career that was stalling in south London.

You feel Millwall fans will be keeping a close eye on how he gets on moving forward.