With just over a week to go before the 2024/25 League Two season gets underway, Gillingham are making their final preparations for the start of the campaign, and one key question will soon be answered.

New Gillingham manager Mark Bonner has spent pre-season assessing his options and trying combinations throughout the team’s warm-up games, and he’ll soon start to piece together his first-choice starting lineup to face Carlisle United in the Gills’ season opener at Priestfield on August 10.

Another key decision he will make prior to kick-off will be who will wear the captain’s armband for the Kent club this season.

And while Bonner has stated that he hasn’t had any conversations with any of his players about who’ll take up the mantle this season, one man stands out as the most obvious pick to lead the side in 2024/25.

Max Ehmer should carry on the captaincy

The man who carried the armband on the field for the majority of last season was Max Ehmer, who moved to seventh in the club’s all-time appearances list during the run-in last year.

Ehmer took the on-field leadership role after club captain Shaun Williams lost his place in the side, and the experienced defender led the side well throughout the season.

It showed how valuable Ehmer is to the club, as he continues his career in his second stint with the club, and the German-born defender stands head and shoulders above the other contenders as the clear choice to lead the side.

His experience, seniority and general on-field know-how make him a great candidate, but equally important is the fact that he’s been a consistent performer on the field over the last 12 months.

Gillingham FC: All-time appearances (all competitions) 1 Ron Hillyard 1974-1991 657 2 John Simpson 1957-1972 617 3 Mark Weatherly 1974-1989 542 4 Jimmy Boswell 1943-1958 531 5 Charlie Marks 1943-1957 468 6 Dick Tydeman 1969-1984 419 7 Max Ehmer 2014-present 400 8 Paul Smith 1997-2006 396 9 Jock Robertson 1919-1933 395 10 Brian Yeo 1963-1975 387 Stats via Gillingham FC Scrapbook

Joey Barton publicly slated Max Ehmer at Bristol Rovers

Ehmer has had to battle through patches of poor form in the past, and had his character and ability was heavily questioned by former Queens Park Rangers teammate, and subsequently his manager at Bristol Rovers, Joey Barton.

Ehmer was made Rovers’ captain upon his arrival at the club but, after Barton took over during the 2020/21 season, Ehmer was stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the side, with Barton publicly slamming the defender during a press conference. Despite having another year left on his deal at the Memorial Stadium, Ehmer departed the club, and immediately re-signed for Gillingham.

Max Ehmer is proving Joey Barton wrong

Now back with the club that has seen him play his best football, Ehmer has rediscovered his mojo and, after a few shaky performances in his first season back, he has become one of the club’s most consistent performers.

His performances, both as a centre half, and as a captain, have proved Barton wrong, and he carries the respect of the dressing room, and the longtime fans who have watched his contribution to the club over two stints at Priestfield.

And, while Barton’s managerial career hit the buffers after his time at Bristol Rovers, Ehmer’s playing career has continued, and thrived, following his return to Priestfield.

Ehmer is the ideal man to lead Gillingham into League One

Bonner has a host of players with the sort of qualities he could be looking for in a skipper, and there is a handful of possible contenders, each of whom could offer a solid option as Bonner’s captain moving forward.

Max Clark is a player who is well known to Bonner from their time together at Cambridge United, and could potentially be a trusted confidant who helps bridge the gap between the manager and the players, while Conor Masterson has the attributes to be a strong skipper in the years ahead.

Other experienced options also exist, including midfield playmaker Jonny Williams, who has operated at the highest level of the game, and is a hugely popular member of the squad.

But, after considering all the factors, Ehmer looks like the leading candidate to continue wearing the armband for the Gills. And if Bonner leads Gillingham to promotion this season, there would be no more deserving character to lift a trophy at the end of the season than Ehmer, whose contribution to the club is often overlooked.

The captain’s armband, and a promotion-winning season, would be a fitting reward for one of the club’s greatest servants of the modern era.