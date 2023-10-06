Highlights Gillingham surprised many by removing Neil Harris as manager, despite previous success.

Keith Millen is taking temporary charge but has stated he is not interested in the permanent job.

Gills owner, Brad Galinson, is looking for a manager who plays an expansive style of football to address the lack of goals.

Gillingham surprised many with the removal of Neil Harris as manager, and the hunt for a replacement is on.

Gills started the season in fine form and were one of the early pace-setters in Sky Bet League Two.

However, whilst Notts County have kept their foot to the floor, among others, Gills have found themselves taking a bit of a step back, with a run of winless matches.

Even so, it still was a shock to see that Harris was being relieved of his duties, especially given he took the side to safety last year and appeared, in the main, to be doing a good job in Kent.

The question is, then, who comes in next? We take a look at some of the latest updates around the search...

Keith Millen not interested in permanent job

Keith Millen will take interim charge of the Gills until a permanent appointment is found, and such situations also throw up the potential for the temporary man to become the full-time one.

However, as per Kent Online, Millen has already stated that he is not interested in taking the reins on a longer-term basis - though who is to say that that won't change if he gets off onto a winning run.

Early favourites emerge

There are a number of names being linked with the Gills job at the moment, which is perhaps no surprise.

They have a solid squad, and clearly an owner in Brad Galinson that is ambitious and willing to put his hand in his pocket to sign some players.

Kent Online also reports the likes of Karl Robinson, Scott Lindsay, Danny Cowley and Lee Bowyer are all potentially on the radar at the moment.

Lindsay would be a particularly interesting one, given he is from Chatham and a number of Crawley players have already moved to Gills.

Ideal profile of required manager revealed

As per the BBC, Gills owner Brad Galinson has said that he wants to go in a different direction in terms of manager style to Neil Harris.

They report that a lack of goals for the club so far this season might have been a particular bone of contention, and so that also suggests that the Kent side might be looking to bring in a manager that plays an expansive style of football.

Someone like the aforementioned Cowley or Lindsay might be particularly of interest, then, given the styles of play they like to implement, but ultimately it is early days in the search and it might be a few days before we get a better idea of who the club wants to bring in.

In the more immediate future, MK Dons face Gillingham this weekend and the Kent club will be eager to get back to winning ways.

They are still in a decent position in the league and have lots to play for this year, though MK have also had a good start to the campaign and will be eager to take advantage of any turmoil at Gills.