Gillingham made the surprise decision to sack manager Neil Harris last week.

The Gills made an excellent start to the League Two season, but results have dropped off in recent weeks, and that has evidently cost Harris his job.

However, despite the run of form, it still came as a shock to many to see Gills part ways with the former Millwall manager.

But that decision has been made, and it now means that Gillingham are looking for their next manager under this new ownership.

So, with that said, here we have looked at the latest news involving Gillingham’s managerial search…

It has now been a week since Gillingham made the decision to sack Harris.

Most may have thought that Gills and their owner Brad Galinson would have already got a replacement in mind.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as the American has now provided an update on their search.

On Wednesday, he took to Twitter and wrote: “Process going well. Being methodical and vetting candidates from around the world. I am not rushing, this is an important long-term decision, but we are confident Keith will keep us on track whilst I make the decision on who is the right person to take us forward.”

So, it seems they are looking at a wide range of options and they are in no rush to make their final decision.

Crawley Town manager responds to speculation

As whenever a manager gets sacked, the floodgates open to who could possibly replace the said manager.

One name that has emerged straight away is Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsay, as he’s got strong links to the team.

Lindsay has been in charge of Crawley since January, after making the surprise move to join the club.

Speaking last week ahead of their game against Wrexham, Lindsay was asked about the speculation.

He said, via Kent Online: “I just focus on my job, that’s why I am in this job, I am fully focused.

“I understand the industry, when you are doing bad you get the sack, when you are doing well clubs will show an interest and that is a normal thing in this industry.

“I will focus on what the job is, that is to keep performing the way we are and hopefully keep winning as many games as we can.

“I work extremely hard in the job that I am in; I am committed to the job that I am in, I won’t listen to anything outside of that, I don’t listen to social media or anything anyway.

“I am quite single-minded, quite headstrong, I know what I have got to do.”

Kieth Millen’s message to the new Gillingham manager

Millen is currently in interim charge of the Gills and has been since Harris left the club last week.

The former Crystal Palace and QPR coach has so far overseen two games; his first was a 2-1 win over MK Dons last weekend, and the second was a defeat in the EFL Trophy against Portsmouth.

Millen has already clarified that he doesn’t want the job on a permanent basis, and the interim boss believes whoever takes over will inherit a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

He told Kent Online: “There is a squad there that if we can get them fit, should be challenging,” said Millen, with a nod to the sizeable list of injuries to key men.

“At the moment I think there are more injured than fit!

“There are a lot of young players playing regularly, and we have good, experienced pros there that set the standards.

“If you are going to be successful in the season you are not going to get promoted with 12-14 players, no chance. We have to try and get as many people fit and have that competition.

“I didn’t start Macca (Bonne, on Saturday), maybe for tactical reasons, but he went on and he was excellent. He really worked hard and was a real threat. That is what you want all over the pitch but at the moment we haven’t got that (because of injuries), but that gives an opportunity for the younger boys.”