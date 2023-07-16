Gillingham are interested in signing Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett in what would be a real coup for the League Two side.

Who is Sean Raggett?

The 30-year-old is well-known to fans in the Football League, as he has featured for Norwich and Lincoln over the years before a move to Portsmouth, where he has made almost 200 appearances.

That includes missing just two league games in the previous campaign, with Raggett a key figure at the heart of the defence at Fratton Park.

Despite that, there’s no guarantee he will remain with the south coast side, as journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Gillingham are looking to do a deal to sign the player.

There is a Pompey connection with the Gills, as Kenny Jackett, who has managed Raggett at Portsmouth, is the director of football at Priestfield and tasked with bringing in new players along with boss Neil Harris.

Would Sean Raggett leave Portsmouth for Gillingham?

It’s obviously going to take a lot to convince Raggett to drop to the fourth tier, especially as Pompey will be hoping to win promotion next season as well, so it’s not like they’re a club languishing near the bottom.

However, we know that Gillingham are very ambitious under their new owner, who has not been afraid to back Harris in the market. The club have already made some statement signings, including Jonny Williams.

As well as that, Raggett was actually born in Gillingham and started out with the club before he ended up playing in non-league and working his way up to the Football League. So, they’re a club he has a connection with, and the chance to move back may appeal.

When does Sean Raggett’s contract expire?

Another factor that will come into play here for Raggett is his contract situation. He has a year to run on his current deal with Pompey, so the prospect of getting a longer contract with Gillingham may help sway his decision.

Of course, this interest could prompt Portsmouth to offer the defender fresh terms, but they may not want to give an extension to Raggett at this stage. They would also leave themselves vulnerable to the player leaving on a free in 12 months time, which is not what they want.

So, John Mousinho and the team need to think about both the short-term and the long-term when it comes to assessing Raggett and the role he will play.

Would Sean Raggett be missed if he left Portsmouth?

In terms of the short-term, this would be a blow for Pompey, there’s no denying that. As mentioned, Raggett played in all but two of their games in the league last season, so he is an influential player.

Plus, he is proven at League One level over the years, and he’s only 30, so he will still be a good player for the next few years at least. So, if this move does happen, there will be pressure on the recruitment team to get in a good replacement.