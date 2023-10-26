Highlights Gillingham and Bradford are considering appointing Dean Holden as their new manager, adding him to their shortlists for the vacant positions.

Both teams are searching for a new manager after sacking Neil Harris and Mark Hughes earlier this month.

Holden has been out of work since leaving Charlton Athletic at the end of August.

It seems as though Bradford City are not the only League Two side interested in potentially appointing Dean Holden from their new manager.

That's after a report from journalist Alan Nixon claimed that Gillingham are also considering a move for Holden as they search for a replacement for Nick Harris at Priestfield.

What is Holden's current situation?

Holden is currently without a club, having been sacked by League One side Charlton Athletic after nine months in charge of the Addicks during which time he won 12 of his 32 matches as manager.

However, it was recently reported that Bradford have placed Holden on a list of options to potentially take charge at Valley Parade.

The Bantams are still searching for a replacement for Mark Hughes, who was sacked back at the start of this month, with it previously being claimed that Holden had expressed an interest in taking charge of the Yorkshire club.

Now though, it seems Bradford are not alone on the list of possible destinations for Holden in the fourth-tier of English football, as he looks for his next job in the game.

What is the latest on Gillingham's search for a new manager?

Like Bradford, Gillingham are also looking for a new manager, having sacked Neil Harris earlier this month.

According to this latest update from Nixon, Holden is among those who the Gills are considering to take charge at Priestfield on a permanent basis.

It is thought that Holden is open to dropping into League Two, which could aid these two sides as they look for a new boss.

However, the former Bristol City boss is not the only name on Gillingham's shortlist, with Stephen Clemence, who has previously worked as a coach with the likes of Aston Villa, Hull, Newcastle, West Brom and Manchester City's academy, also thought to be under consideration.

Where are Gillingham and Bradford and League Two?

There have been varying fortunes for Gillingham and Bradford since the start of the League Two campaign.

Despite the sacking of Harris, the Gills have still shown they have the potential to compete for promotion this season, and currently occupy a spot in the play-off places.

By contrast, Bradford have once again struggled to really get going this season, and currently sit in the bottom half of the League Two standings.

Gillingham and Bradford in the League Two table Position Team Played Points 7th Gillingham 15 25 15th Bradford City 15 20 As of 26th October 2023

This weekend sees Gillingham host Newport County at Priestfield, while Bradford travel to Gander Green Lane to take on struggling Sutton United.

Would Holden be a good appointment for Bradford or Gillingham?

You do get the feeling that Holden could be a useful option to bring in at one of these two clubs in the coming days.

Both Bradford and Gillingham are clubs who clearly have ambitions of winning promotion from League Two, and climbing up the Football League in the next few years.

Gillingham's worst ever managers (Ranked)

As a result, the fact that Holden does have experience at a higher level of the football pyramid with the likes of Bristol City and Charlton could make him a good appointment for one of these sides, not least when it comes to potentially establishing themselves at a higher level in the future.

With that in mind, it will certainly be interesting to see which, if either, of these clubs Holden joins, and how they on go on to fare in comparison to the other in the coming months.