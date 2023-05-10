Gillingham manager Neil Harris is hopeful of being able to bring Queens Park Rangers defender Conor Masterson back to the club this summer.

Masterson returned for a second spell at Priestfield on loan from the R's in January and he played a key role in helping guide the club to League Two safety.

The 20-year-old scored two goals in 20 appearances for the Gills and his arrival coincided with the club's upturn in form as Harris' side finished 17th in the table after an excellent second half of the season, despite having sat bottom at the turn of the year.

Masterson is out of contract at Loftus Road this summer and according to Kent Online, "negotations are ongoing over a permanent deal at Priestfield".

They face competition for Masterson's signature, with League One side Exeter City thought to be interested, but after signing Timothee Dieng from the Grecians in January, the Gills "will have enough financial muscle to see off that challenge".

What did Neil Harris say?

Harris said he was optimistic that the club would be able to secure a deal for Masterson this summer, revealing that Masterson is keen to stay.

"Conor Masterson has done excellent on his loan and he loves it here, he wants to play for Gillingham next year, and I want to keep him, that’s ongoing. Fingers crossed that’s positive," Harris told Kent Online.

Should Gillingham bring back Conor Masterson?

This is a no-brainer for the Gills if they can get a deal over the line.

Masterson has been integral to the club's revival in recent months, contributing to their resilient and well-organised defensive and providing a solid platform for their push to safety.

He has helped the Gills keep 16 clean sheets in 38 games across his two spells at the club, underlining the impact he has and his importance to the team.

It could be tough for to convince him to return with potential League One interest, but with the Gills under new ownership in Brad Galinson and the possibility of ambitious summer recruitment, they stand a strong chance of being able to win the race.

Most importantly, Masterson has a clear affection for the club and that could prove to be a decisive factor.

Ahead of what could be a busy summer, re-signing Masterson would be an excellent first step as Harris looks to build a team capable of challenging for promotion next season.