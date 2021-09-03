Gillingham figure makes transfer admission following Charlton Athletic’s interest

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally has admitted to Kent Online that the club turned down big offers for some of their top players this summer.

Charlton Athletic were strongly linked with moves for both Kyle Dempsey and Jack Tucker this summer by the Sun on Sunday, however in the end it appears that any approaches for the duo were knocked back by the Gills due to offers not meeting their valuations.

Now Scally has admitted that the club did indeed turn down some big offers from other sides for some of their key men as he aimed to put across that the Gills would not be bullied i9nto selling on the cheap.

Midfielder Dempsey is the club’s current captain, whilst Tucker is one of the best up and coming young centre back’s in the lower leagues of the EFL.

Both players are now into the final 12 months of their current contracts at Priestfield and could well be sold on for profit if they fail to agree new deals with the Sky Bet League One side.

The Verdict

Charlton clearly didn’t offer anywhere near enough what Gillingham wanted for Dempsey and it is perhaps doubtful that they even went in for Tucker in the end.

They are arguably well covered in both midfield and defence after bringing in Harry Arter and Sam Lavelle and will now be looking to turn all their focus towards getting promotion under Nigel Adkins.

The squad that they have put together now appears to be more than capable of achieving that goal and it will be interesting to see if they manage to stay in the hunt for the automatic promotion places in the long run.

Thins haven’t clicked as well as they have liked so far but after adding a further three new signings to the squad, there is definitely more of a feel good atmosphere at the Valley.