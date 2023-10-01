Highlights Gillingham has experienced a turnaround in form and is now well-positioned to challenge for promotion in League Two.

Gillingham will be hoping to challenge for promotion from League Two this season.

The Gills endured a dismal first half of last season and they sat bottom of the table at the turn of the year, but their form improved significantly in the second half of the campaign and they recorded a comfortable 17th-placed finish.

Brad Galinson's takeover in January has revitalised the club, and optimism was high among supporters going into the season after an impressive summer of transfer business which saw Max Clark, Conor Masterson, Jonny Williams, Shadrach Ogie, Scott Malone, Ashley Nadesan, Macauley Bonne and Connor Mahoney arrive at Priestfield.

That positivity has been reflected on the pitch with Neil Harris' side spending much of the season so far in the top six and looking well-placed to maintain a promotion challenge.

Among those fans hoping that the Gills can make a return to League One this season will be a number of famous faces, but which celebrities are known for their allegiance to the club?

Oz Clarke

Clarke is a wine writer, actor, television presenter and broadcaster.

He began his career as a full-time actor and singer, featuring in a number of theatre productions in the West End and during this time, he joined the English Wine Tasting Team, who won competitions against France, Germany and the USA.

Clarke's career then moved away from theatre towards wine, and he wrote for the Sunday Express and The Daily Telegraph, as well as appearing in a number of television programmes.

He also won the World Wine Tasting Championship in 1982, the final year in which the event was held.

Clarke has made no secret of his love for Gillingham, and he wore a Gills scarf in the BBC show Oz and Hugh Drink to Christmas which aired in December 2009.

Kate Garraway

Garraway is a television presenter and journalist, who can currently be found presenting ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain on Thursday and Friday, as well as the mid-morning show on Smooth Radio.

The 56-year-old has also taken part in a number of reality shows, including Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!.

Garraway was awarded an MBE in the 2022 New Year's Honours list for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

While Garraway is known to be a Gillingham supporter, she has also previously attended Arsenal matches.

Joe Wilkinson

Wilkinson is a comedian, actor and screenwriter.

The 48-year-old has performed on television shows such as Live at the Apollo and Live at the Electric, and he has been touring solo since 2011.

Wilkinson has also appeared as a panelist on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, while he has been a regular on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown since 2012.

He is a huge Gills fan and prior to their televised FA Cup game against Leicester City in January, he gave the BBC a guided tour of the town.

Nick Collins

Collins was the Chief Football Reporter at Sky Sports News, focusing primarily on the England national team.

While Collins is seen less often on television these days, he spent 25 years at Sky prior to his departure in 2016.

Collins will have reported on teams from up and down the country, but his loyalty is with the Gills.