This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Gillingham have made a fresh start under their owner Brad Galinson and could be set for successful times under his stewardship.

Having previously been a comfortable team in League One, they were in danger of being relegated to the National League during the 2022/23 campaign and that would have been disastrous for the Gills.

Thankfully for them, they managed to avoid the drop and will now be looking to enjoy much more successful times at Priestfield.

They may have managed to escape the drop quite comfortably at the end of the end of last term - but they were in a dire situation during the mid stages of the campaign and with that - some Gills supporters may be happy with stability over promotion at this point.

But the League Two outfit should be ambitious - and have capable forwards that can keep them at the right end of the division.

Football League World's Gillingham fan pundit Lewis Browning has taken a look back at the past though - and has selected who he believes are the best 12 strikers to have ever represented the club.

12 Tom Nichols

FLW fan pundit Browning has admitted that this is a bit of a left-field pick - but he earns a place on this list because of his contributions for the Gills during the second half of last season.

He officially joined from Crawley Town in January and scored six goals and recorded four assists in the league for the Gills to help them remain afloat in the fourth tier.

His contributions proved to be crucial - and he will be hoping to get himself on the scoresheet many more times for his current club.

11 Tom Eaves

Browning believes Eaves would have scored 100 goals for the club by now if he had stayed, with the striker leading the line for the Gills extremely well during his time at Priestfield.

The forward enjoyed the most successful time of his career with the current fourth-tier outfit - but he's currently plying his trade in the Championship with Rotherham United.

He had a spell at Hull City before he made the move to South Yorkshire and actually did a respectable job at the MKM Stadium - but hasn't managed to grab the headlines at his current club.

10 Iffy Onuora

The 56-year-old spent the start of his playing career at Huddersfield Town and made a name for himself there.

But he's just as well known for his spells at Gillingham, going on loan there briefly and spending two permanent spells at the club between the mid-nineties and early noughties.

Following the end of his playing career, Onuora went into coaching.

9 Simeon Jackson

The former Canada international played more games for Gillingham than any other club during his career, partly because he played for quite a few teams.

Making 116 competitive appearances for the club in total, he registered an exceptional 41 goals and also recorded nine assists, which isn't a shabby record.

He did manage to get himself on the scoresheet for Canada a number of times as a senior international as well.

8 Danny Kedwell

Kedwell played a big part in guiding the Gills to League One back in 2013, scoring 14 goals in 38 league appearances.

He is fondly remembered for that - but he scored 45 goals for the club in total and scored at a reasonably decent rate - so he thoroughly deserves his place on this list.

7 Carl Asaba

Asaba did well for Brentford, Reading, the Gills and other teams, but he is perhaps best known for being a prolific goalscorer for Sheffield United.

He still follows the Blades quite closely and has even done some punditry work for the club and the local BBC radio station - and will be hoping United remain afloat in the Premier League for more than one season.

6 Tony Cascarino

Appearing on talkSPORT sometimes, Cascarino is perhaps one of the most recognisable names on this list to quite a few age groups.

The former Republic of Ireland international enjoyed a magnificent playing career, making a name for himself with the Gills before going on to appear for the likes of Millwall, Aston Villa, Celtic, Chelsea, Marseille and Nancy.

He performed extremely well both in England and France - and can be proud of his achievements both at a domestic and international level.

5 Hughie Russell

Russell played for the club between 1946 and 1952, appearing regularly for the Gills during that time.

He even scored nine times in one match in a 12-1 victory against Gloucester City during the early stages of his spell.

4 Steve Lovell

Lovell plied his trade for the club during the 80s and 90s before managing the club permanently between 2017 and 2019.

He endured a pretty poor end to the 2017/18 campaign but survived and managed to guide the Gills through much of the 2018/19 season.

Unfortunately for him, he was sacked during the latter stage of April 2019, with the club in a safe position, but the board clearly not happy with where they were going under the Welshman.

3 Cody McDonald

McDonald was a good servant for the current fourth-tier club, registering 81 goals in 223 appearances for the club during his time there.

He went on to play for AFC Wimbledon and Ebbsfleet United following the end of his time at Priestfield.

2 Robert Taylor

Taylor enjoyed the best times of his career during the 90s, making a good impression at Leyton Orient, appearing regularly for Brentford and then going on to be a real hit at Gillingham before his switch to Manchester City.

He went to play for a number of recognisable clubs after his time with the Gills, but spent the latter stages of his playing career in non-league.

1 Brian Yeo

Yeo is the record Gillingham goalscorer with 149 goals to his name and that's a magnificent achievement.

Joining the club on a free transfer in 1963, he sealed a reunion with his former boss Freddie Cox and scored 50 goals during his first two campaigns at the club.

He continued to be a regular goalscorer and after his playing career, he continued to be a relevant footballing figure in Kent, managing Folkestone and Canterbury City.