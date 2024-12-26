Gillingham are looking to end what will be a three-year exile from League One this season, with manager Mark Bonner looking to get the club moving in the right direction once again.

The Gills look to hold solid promotion claims too, as they will hope to put together a successful play-off push in the second half of the campaign.

Finding consistency in their results has been a challenge for Bonner's side so far this term, but the signs are there that should they accomplish that, they can be a real force to be reckoned with in League Two.

Priestfield Stadium will be hoping to be a venue for League One football once again in 2025, but which Gills players may not be part of that should the club get over the promotion line?

FLW takes a look at the Gillingham players who are set to see their contracts expire in 2025. This list doesn't include players who are on loan with Gillingham, and those not included either aren't out of contract in 2025, or whose lengths of contracts haven't been specified.

Glenn Morris

Veteran goalkeeper Glenn Morris may well be on his goodbye tour of Priestfield Stadium, and indeed his professional career in 2024/25.

The 41-year-old has still been going strong this term, however, and hasn't looked nor performed like a shot stopper who is destined for the scrapheap anytime soon.

His Gillingham contract is set to expire in the summer after penning a one-year extension in May 2024, and it remains to be seen whether he's ready to call time on his long career in 2025.

Max Ehmer

An excellent servant to Gillingham Football Club for many years, German defender Max Ehmer could be playing his final campaign in a Gills shirt this season, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

Signing a two-year extension in 2023, the centre-back has once again been playing a key role for Bonner's side this term, and will surely be a player that the club will not want to lose for nothing next summer.

He's been a vital part of Gillingham's defence for the best part of the last decade, and is still showing he's got plenty left in the tank to offer beyond this season.

Timothee Dieng

32-year-old central midfielder Timothee Dieng has been a solid addition to the Gillingham squad since his arrival from Exeter City in January 2023.

The Frenchman has struggled with a couple of injury setbacks in the first half of this season, however, which has seen his impact limited slightly.

When he has been fit and playing, Dieng has impressed, and so it may well be a case of having to prove that he can remain fit rather than prove his ability in order to win a new Gills deal beyond the summer.

Conor Masterson

Gillingham's 2023/24 Player of the Year, Conor Masterson, is surely a defender that the club will want to keep around for the long-term, with his contract set to expire in the summer, after signing a permanent deal with the club in May 2023.

Masterson's 23/24 League Two stats - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Average rating 41 6 1 7/10

The former Ireland youth international suffered Tendonitis in his Achilles at the start of this season, which kept him sidelined for for a number of weeks.

After returning to the team in mid-October, the 26-year-old has played a vital role in the Gills defence, and has proven himself to be a top player at League Two level.

George Lapslie

An important part of Gillingham's squad from a squad depth and rotation perspective, attacking midfielder George Lapslie has been a decent signing for the club since his arrival from Mansfield Town in January 2023.

The 27-year-old made 36 appearances in League Two during the 2023/24 season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

His contract is set to expire in June, and could be a player that the club decide to keep around. However, his situation has the feeling of being one in which he may need to show a little bit more in terms of production in order to cement his Gillingham future.

Robbie McKenzie

A defensive midfielder who has been one of Gillingham's best players at the halfway point of the 2024/25 season, Robbie McKenzie has surely been playing his way to a new contract, whether at Priestfield's or elsewhere, after signing his current deal back in April 2023.

The 26-year-old spent a month on the sidelines between mid-October-mid November with a knee problem, but either side of that injury absence, his performances have shown how important he is to Bonner's side.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Gillingham will surely look to hand one of their star players a new deal sooner rather than later, as his contract situation must be catching the eye of a number of clubs.

Sam Gale

Spending the first half of the season out on loan with National League South side Chelmsford, 20-year-old midfielder Sam Gale will hope he's done enough to impress Gillingham's decision makers.

He signed his first professional contract with the Gills back in June 2023, and spent a short time on loan with Isthmian Premier League side Hastings United in November 2023.

His contract at Priestfield's is set to expire in the summer, and having made just one competitive appearance for the club back in the 2021/22 season, he's moving towards the stage of his development where regular football is key to his future success.