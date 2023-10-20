Highlights Gillingham's previous manager, Neil Harris, was unexpectedly sacked despite a decent start to the season.

American businessman Brad Galinson's investment helped Gillingham avoid relegation in the previous season.

Gillingham is currently in the process of interviewing candidates for their managerial position, with a potential appointment expected in the coming weeks.

With the EFL managerial merry go round very much alive and kicking just two months in to the 2023-24 season, Gillingham are one of the many clubs that are looking for a new boss.

After nearly two years in charge at the Priestfield Stadium, Neil Harris was surprisingly sacked from his role as the Kent club's boss, despite a solid enough start to the current campaign which saw them just one point off second position in the League Two standings at the time.

Harris arrived at Gillingham in January 2022 when the club were struggling after Steve Evans' time as manager went awry, and despite his best efforts, the ex-Millwall and Cardiff gaffer could not stop the drop from League One for the Gills.

They struggled as well in the first half of 2022-23, and if it wasn't the timely investment of American businessman Brad Galinson, who took over from Paul Scally at the club in December 2022, Gillingham could well have been in non-league.

Galinson's money provided Harris with new, experienced signings which helped the club to turn a corner, and by the time the 2022-23 season came to an end, Gillingham were safe and sound in the fourth tier.

Harris' departure came as a real surprise though when it happened two weeks ago, with Galinson wanting to go in a different direction after three league matches without a win.

Neil Harris managerial stats, as per Wikipedia Team Managed Matches Managed Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Millwall 245 102 66 77 41.6% Cardiff City 62 24 18 20 38.7% Gillingham 90 31 25 34 34.4%

Gillingham's worst ever managers (Ranked)

Keith Millen has taken charge of their last two League Two fixtures, with the first one being a 2-1 win over MK Dons to take them into the automatic promotion places in the division, but a 4-1 loss at Walsall followed, which saw interim boss Millen sent off in the first half for tripping up opposition player Tom Knowles.

There is a need for Gillingham to appoint Harris' successor in the near future - let's take a look at the latest updates on the situation.

Little has been divulged on the potential next manager of Gillingham and who the candidates may be, with only a few names that have really been tipped to be in the running.

The Sun revealed last weekend that ex-Gills player Steve Bruce, who started his career in Kent before going on to play for the likes of Man United, had support from certain sections of the boardroom if he were to be keen on the job.

However, there were worries about how much his backroom staff would cost, and ironically one of them has also been sounded out as a candidate.

Per Alan Nixon, a regular fixture in Bruce's coaching staff in the form of Stephen Clemence was one of the candidates that has been spoken to in regards to being the replacement of Harris.

Clemence is yet to manage a club himself, but has been alongside Bruce at the likes of West Brom, Newcastle United and Sheffield Wednesday, with the 45-year-old, who played Premier League football for Tottenham and Birmingham City, wanting to now branch out on his own.

Gillingham owner Brad Galinson has regularly updated supporters on the process of finding the successor to Harris, and on Wednesday afternoon he issued a further update via X.

"Manager process update. We are near the end of interviewing 20+ candidates," Galilson wrote.

"I will meet those shortlisted personally next week. We are being thorough.

"I understand the importance of this appointment & appreciate your patience. Keith (Millen) will be in the dugout on Sat (against Notts County, although he won't as he has to serve a suspension)."

If the words of Galinson are to be believed, then there could be a new appointment towards the end of next week or perhaps the start of the week after.