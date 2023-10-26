Neil Harris was relieved of his duties on the 5th of October, and three weeks later, the search for a new boss continues.

The Gills were one of the many promotion hopefuls ahead of the 2023/24 League Two campaign under the new ownership of Brad Galinson. It was a decent start to the season for the Kent side, so many were surprised to see the back of manager Neil Harris at the start of October.

His side hadn't won in three games though as they sat 8th in League Two, and Galinson appeared to be looking for a new play style at the club.

Since the departure of Neil Harris, Keith Millen has taken charge of the side on an interim basis and has produced a mixed bag of results. In the four league games he has overseen, Gillingham have won two and lost two, as they sit just inside the play-offs.

An announcement regarding the vacant role is bound to occur very soon, and with a few names being mentioned, it'll be interesting to see who Galinson opts for.

What has Brad Galinson said regarding his decision?

The American chairman has been fairly vocal on social media, updating supporters on the ongoing process in selecting Gillingham's next manager. His latest update came on the 18th of October, revealing that he was in the process of interviewing 20+ candidates for the role. Galinson is looking to be smart with his decision and is being patient, stating that "We are being thorough. I understand the importance of this appointment."

So far, it has been over three weeks since Neil Harris was sacked, but Galinson is clearly searching for the perfect applicant. He previously mentioned that "this is an important long term decision", and that he has placed his full trust in Keith Millen to oversee the first team until the process is concluded.

Who has been linked with the role?

There has been surprisingly few names closely linked with the vacant role at Priestfield Stadium. Former Premier League manager, Steve Bruce has been said to have support from a portion of the boardroom, as reported by the sun, if he were to be interested.

Despite growing up in the north-east, Bruce actually started his playing career in Kent with the Gills, making over 200 appearances for the club. Bruce would bring bundles of experience to the League Two outfit, but there were some worries at the cost of his backroom staff, according to Alan Nixon. Stephen Clemence, who has worked as an Assistant to Steve Bruce in the past, has also been spoken to about the role.

Elsewhere, Nixon claimed that former Charlton Athletic boss, Dean Holden is of interest to Gillingham as well as being a firm Bradford City target, who are also searching for a new manager.

Karl Robinson remains without a club after most recently assisting Sam Allardyce at Leeds United. Robinson is another name who has been thrown into the mix in the Gillingham conversation.

Ultimately, Brad Galinson has been clever in his decision not to rush the process if he wishes for future success at the club. As he aims to find a long-term solution, it is extremely important that he selects the perfect candidate.