Gillingham manager John Coleman hit out at the treatment striker Oli Hawkins received in his side's 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town at Priestfield on Tuesday night.

Gillingham looked set to be among the promotion contenders in League Two after winning six and drawing one of their first eight games of the season, but a dramatic decline in form after that resulted in the sacking of Mark Bonner last month with the club sitting 14th in the table.

John Coleman was appointed as Bonner's replacement, but the former Accrington Stanley boss has been unable to halt the Gills' slide down the table so far, failing to win any of his first nine games in charge.

It looked as though Gillingham were turning a corner under Coleman after three consecutive draws, including a hard-fought point at leaders Walsall, but that unbeaten run was ended by the defeat to Fleetwood on Tuesday night, with goals from Mark Helm and Ryan Graydon sealing the victory for the Cod Army after Elliott Nevitt gave the hosts the lead.

The Gills currently sit 19th in the table, and they are nine points clear of the relegation zone, but that gap would be cut to six if they were to lose at home to Morecambe on Saturday.

League Two table (as it stands 26th February) Team P GD Pts 17 MK Dons 32 -2 39 18 Barrow 32 -5 37 19 Gillingham 32 -8 35 20 Accrington Stanley 32 -14 33 21 Harrogate Town 33 -18 33 22 Tranmere Rovers 33 -29 28 23 Morecambe 33 -22 26 24 Carlisle United 32 -26 23

John Coleman slams Oli Hawkins treatment after Fleetwood Town defeat

As his side's winless run continued, Coleman took aim at the referee for not doing enough to prevent the rough treatment of Hawkins during the defeat against Fleetwood, and he called for yellow cards to be issued quicker for persistent fouling.

"I think Oli did well," Coleman told Kent Online.

"I think he led the line really well.

"The thing that really annoys me, when you get players like Oli, is that because they're big, players are allowed to rip the shirts off the back the whole game.

"I think he got one foul. There must have been eight or nine that could have easily been given.

"That goes with the territory of being a big target man.

"I think the referee handled the game quite well, but it's difficult for him. He doesn't want to be stop-starting the game all the while. I don't think anyone wants to see that, but if people are fouling you regularly like they were, the only way to stop it is you have to issue yellow cards.

"If people are persistently fouling someone, you have to issue yellow cards.

"I don't want to see anyone get booked but that's the only way you stop persistent fouling. When Oli plays, he gets persistently fouled."

John Coleman will have lingering Gillingham fear as poor form continues

While Coleman has a valid point about the treatment of Hawkins, his frustration is more likely to be down to the fact that his side came away empty-handed from a game in which they should have at least picked up a point.

Gillingham are still nine points clear of the relegation zone, but defeat against Morecambe on Saturday could drag them into a battle for survival, and on the basis of their recent form, it is difficult to be confident that they will beat the Shrimps.

In addition to the fears of a potential relegation fight, Coleman may also be concerned that he will not be handed a new contract in the summer when his current deal expires, so the 62-year-old must turn his side's fortunes around quickly in order to earn a longer stay at Priestfield.