American businessman Brad Galinson completed a takeover of Gillingham FC in December 2022, and he has an impressive net worth which could enable him to change the club's fortunes.

Galinson took over the club from long-term owner Paul Scally with the Gills languishing towards the bottom of League Two and at risk of suffering a second consecutive relegation which would have seen them drop into non-league.

He spoke of his excitement in an interview that was posted on the club website at the time, and explained that the future was bright for Gillingham FC.

"Myself and my family are absolutely delighted to have completed the acquisition of Gillingham Football Club," said Galinson.

"It is a club with a rich heritage and a passionate, loyal fan base. Paul Scally has done an excellent job over the last 27 years and we hope with our involvement the club will move forward.

"A bright future with, hopefully, more goals and a lucrative transfer window are on the horizon."

The Gills went on to sign the likes of Ethan Coleman from Leyton Orient, Tom Nichols from Crawley Town, Oli Hawkins from Mansfield Town, and George Lapslie, who also arrived from the Stags, during the January transfer window in 2023, which helped the club preserve their EFL status during the remainder of the campaign.

Galinson has since facilitated the signings of players such as Ashley Nadesan and Jack Nolan, showing that he is willing to spend money on strengthening the squad.

Jack Nolan's 2023/24 League Two stats for Accrington Stanley (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 45 17 9

How Brad Galinson made his money

The Gills owner's net worth is said to be around $80m

Gillingham have signed a number of players for undisclosed fees since Galinson's arrival at the club, suggesting that the owner has enough money to build a squad that can achieve his targets.

Galinson is estimated to have a net worth of around $80 million, which is far less than the owners of Milton Keynes Dons and Salford City, but should be enough for him to ensure that the Gills can compete for promotion to League One.

He has been a businessman from an early age, with experience as vice-president of USA networks and senior vice-president at HSN.com giving him a good platform at the beginning of his career.

The American went on to become a managing principal at Mount Aubern Multifamily, a real estate company that owns and manages a large portfolio of luxury apartments in the United States. His property investments and collaboration with other businessmen has also contributed to the growth of his wealth.

Brad Galinson will hope to see Gillingham improve on the pitch

Promotion into League One is the current aim

Since Galinson became owner of Gillingham, their performances on the pitch have not quite lived up to what the American would have hoped for.

After finishing 17th at the end of the 2022/23 season with their new signings playing a key role in avoiding relegation, there was optimism that the Gills could kick on during the 2023/24 campaign.

However, manager Neil Harris was sacked just a couple of months into the season, with his replacement, Stephen Clemence, only lasting six months before he was relieved of his duties once it became apparent that the club was on course for a mid-table finish.

Former Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner was appointed ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and Galinson will be hoping that he can use his promotion-winning experience to guide the Gills back into League One.