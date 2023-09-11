Highlights The likes of Justin Edinburgh and Martin Allen feature in our top 10.

Tony Pulis takes seventh place on our list, with Peter Taylor occupying fourth spot.

Bill Harvey, the only manager to have won over half of his games in charge, is top of our list.

Gillingham have made a purposeful start to their second season back in League Two under Neil Harris.

Although it is early days, the Gills will be eager to launch a genuine promotion challenge this term and, more importantly, improve on last year's 17th-place finish.

EFL stalwarts since 1950, Gillingham have spent most of that time in the lower two divisions – except for a five-year spell in the second tier during the early 2000s.

Player-manager – and now the club's head of recruitment – Andy Hessenthaler consolidated their Division One status during his four-year spell, before they eventually returned to League One in 2005.

But despite that, Hessenthaler does not even make the top 10 when it comes to determining the most successful manager in Gillingham's history.

So, who does? Well, find out for yourselves as we rank the highest 10 win percentages of Gills managers – according to Soccerbase.

Note: All managers on the list must have overseen a minimum of 20 games in charge.

10 William Groomsbridge – 37.6%

Groomsbridge, who also served as Gillingham's secretary, became the club's first manager in 1896.

Though the roles were not as clearly defined during the pre-war era, he is regarded to have carried out managerial responsibilities across three separate spells – up until 1906, as well as between 1908 and 1913, and 1922 to 1923.

Groomsbridge oversaw three Thames and Medway Combination titles, and was part of Gillingham's fledgling EFL tenure – winning 251 of his 672 games in charge.

9 Justin Edinburgh – 39.2%

Edinburgh's impressive work at Newport County deemed him the safe pair of hands to replace Peter Taylor in February 2015.

The late former Tottenham defender dragged the Gills clear of the League One relegation zone to mid-table safety in 12th place at the end of his first season at the helm.

Edinburgh guided Gillingham to second place the following December, but the loss of key players to injury proved crucial as the club narrowly missed out on the play-off places.

The Gills struggled to build momentum during the 2016-17 campaign and, after 40 wins from 102 matches in charge, Edinburgh was sacked that January.

8 Martin Allen – 42.2%

Replacing Andy Hessenthaler in July 2012, Allen hit the ground running at Priestfield.

Indeed, the former Barnet and Brentford boss oversaw Gillingham's best ever start to a league season and their most away wins during a single EFL campaign.

It culminated in the Gills clinching the League Two championship and returning to League One after three years away.

But despite his heroics, Allen departed the club the following October after winning just two of Gillingham's first 11 games back in the third tier.

Overall, he won 27 out of 64 matches at the helm.

7 Tony Pulis – 43.1%

Pulis initially served Gillingham as a player between 1989 and 1990, before returning as manager five years later.

The future Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss achieved promotion from Division Three during his first season, goalkeeper Jim Stannard registering 29 clean sheets along the way.

The goals-scored rule meant Pulis narrowly missed out on the Division Two play-offs two years later, but there was to be even more agony the following season.

Gillingham led Manchester City 2-0 in the dying stages of the play-off final at Wembley, only for the Citizens to strike twice late on before prevailing on penalties.

Pulis, who won 94 out of 218 matches, controversially departed Priestfield soon after, but had laid the foundations for future success.

6 Archie Clark – 43.5%

Appointed in August 1939, Clark would spend almost two decades in the Priestfield dugout.

The former midfielder guided Gillingham to three championships in the first four seasons after the Second World War, before overseeing their return to the EFL in 1950.

Clark just about maintained their Third Division South status over the next seven years – achieving a fourth-place finish in 1954-55 – before leaving the club in November 1957 after 577 matches in the dugout, 251 of which were victories.

5 Keith Peacock – 43.5%

Peacock launched his managerial career when he replaced Gerry Summers at Gillingham in July 1981.

After three top-six finishes in Division Three, the former Charlton Athletic midfielder led the Gills to the 1986-87 play-off final, but missed out on promotion following a 2-0 defeat by Swindon Town.

Peacock departed the following December after 161 wins from his 370 matches at the helm.

4 Peter Taylor – 43.6%

Former England Under-21s boss Taylor took over at Priestfield following Pulis' departure in July 1999.

He made an immediate impact during his first season by taking Gillingham the extra step, overseeing victory over Wigan Athletic in the Division Two play-off final to secure promotion to the second tier for the first time in the club's history.

Taylor also took the Gills to the FA Cup quarter-finals that year, defeating Premier League sides Bradford City and Sheffield Wednesday before losing to eventual winners Chelsea.

He departed for Leicester City but returned on an interim basis in October 2013 – the appointment being made permanent the following month.

Taylor was relieved of his duties in December 2014, having won 58 out of 133 matches across his two spells in charge of the club.

3 Andy Nelson – 43.7%

Taking third place in our countdown, Nelson began his managerial career in June 1971 when he took charge at Gillingham, who had just been relegated to Division Four.

After a modest couple of seasons, he eventually guided the Gills back into the third tier in the 1973-74 campaign.

Nelson subsequently left for Charlton Athletic after winning 66 of his 151 games at the helm.

2 Freddie Cox – 48.3%

Gillingham had just finished 20th in Division Four when Cox replaced Harry Barratt in June 1962.

But the Gills were soon on an upward curve. Goal average denied them a play-off place in his first season in charge.

However, Cox and Gillingham made no mistake the following year, achieving promotion to Division Three as champions.

A positive start to the 1964-65 season meant successive promotions were a real possibility. But a late slump meant the club had to settle for a seventh-place finish, and Cox resigned the following December, having won 83 of 172 matches.

1 Bill Harvey – 62.5%

Our winner is a man who made his mark despite spending just a single season in charge of Gillingham.

The Gills had just been relegated from the EFL when Harvey replaced Alan Ure in July 1938.

Although they did not achieve an immediate return – having to settle for third place in the Southern League – Gillingham certainly entertained as they scored a whopping 104 goals along the way.

More importantly for us, Harvey's record of 30 wins from his 48 matches in charge was enough for him to top our rankings.